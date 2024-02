Humphries to get some points on the board

Luke Humphries seems to have left his aura of invincibility at the Alexandra Palace gates. Since becoming World Champion, the 28-year-old has suffered early exits in both World Series events, on the opening night of the Premier League and at the Masters.

Granted, the players he's lost to are Luke Littler (twice), Gerwyn Price and Stephen Bunting so there's certainly no cause for concern. But I'm sure Humphries will be determined to deliver a statement performance or two in Germany this week.

I'm backing him to win his opening match, hit the most 180s and produce the highest checkout against Peter Wright at 4/51.80.

The one thing that has been concerning, is the amount of whistling Humphries has endured at the oche. There are many things that you have to get used to when you become world number one and world champion but this shouldn't be one of them.

No player should have to deal with the sharp noises that the Grand Slam and Grand Prix winner is currently putting up with, it's clearly having a negative impact.

I find it baffling that someone would pay to attend a sporting event, only to intentionally reduce the chances of a sports star producing a moment of brilliance. Yes, it comes from a minority but it must be eradicated from the game.

Evidently frustrated in recent events, Humphries should see this week as the perfect opportunity to put that behind him. In Berlin, he takes on Peter Wright who is struggling immensely right now.

Since winning the European Championship in October, Snakebite has played 12 games and astonishingly averaged below 84 in five of them, including three of his last four.

Wright has won four of their last five meetings but I just don't see him producing the level required to condemn the world number one to another defeat. Humphries will see this as an opportunity to put down a bit of a marker.

Given the gulf in their levels right now, I think there's value in backing the World Champion to beat the handicap of -3.5 in this one at 11/102.11.

Smith against Price should be a closer contest

Despite Michael van Gerwen getting his hands on the Premier League trophy for a record breaking seventh time last year and Gerwyn Price dominating the league phase, all of the talk in the build up to this year's Premier League had been about Littler and Humphries.

Few were predicting a victory for Michael Smith prior to the 2024 darting roadshow getting underway in Cardiff, especially given the half of the draw he was in, but with wins over MvG, Littler and Price, Bully Boy is currently top of the league table.

He suffered a frustrating second round defeat to Dimitri Van den Bergh at the Masters on Saturday night but you still feel that victory in the Welsh capital could be a confidence boosting one for the St Helens man.

He's been saying since the back end of last year that he feels his game is returning to where it needs to be to regularly challenge for titles again and coupled with the motivation to get himself back to world number one as quickly as possible, we may well see a more focused and dedicated Smith this year.

In Berlin, he'll take on the player he beat in the final on the opening night, Gerwyn Price, who ran out of steam with a significant drop off in performance level, allowing the 2023 World Champion to coast through the contest.

Smith hit 10 180s across his three matches last Thursday and I'm backing him to hit the most in this match at 10/111.91.