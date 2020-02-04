Premier League Darts Tips: MVG will win first stage but Wright can triumph

Will Van Gerwen match Tayor's record?

The 2020 edition of Premier League Darts begins on Thursday night in Aberdeen and the big question is whether anyone can end Michael van Gerwen's staggering period of dominance in the competition.

Van Gerwen has won the league section of Premier League darts in all seven of the seasons in which he has taken part. In the playoffs he has also been remarkably consistent, reaching the final of each tournament and winning five of them, which includes the last four years in a row.

The Dutch master is the [1.56] favourite to be the Regular Season Winner, which is actually a pretty big price for someone with such an outstanding record. It's certainly better value than the [2.1] on offer for Van Gerwen to win a sixth Premier League and equal the record number of competition victories, currently held by Phil Taylor.

Though Van Gerwen has an amazing record and huge motivation to win the Premier League again, there could be some major competition in the knockout stages this year. In the Van Gerwen vs The Field market, you can back anyone else to triumph at [1.8].

Who could stop MVG?

The two obvious contenders to topple Van Gerwen are Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price.

Wright has started the 2020 campaign in the best possible way, while Price was looking very strong at the end of the 2019 season. It's Wright that is the second favourite to win the Premier League at [6.4], ahead of Price at [8.0].

The darting year begun with Wright beating Van Gerwen in the final of the World Championship and at the weekend he won the Masters, in which MVG was eliminated in the opening round by Jonny Clayton. Wright's confidence has always been a factor that has held back his undoubted talent, but having reached the pinnacle of the sport there is nothing for him to fear. 'Snakebite' could be worth an each way bet at [6.4] on the Sportsbook, which will pay out at a third of odds if Wright reaches the final.

Price lost in the semi-finals of the World Championship to Wright. Prior to that he won the Grand Slam of Darts and reached the final of the Players Championship. His fifth place finish last year was his best effort so far and he is clearly growing into a world class player. You can back Price to reach the playoffs at [1.67].

Best of the rest and who could finish bottom

Michael Smith is another young player with all the tools to do great things in the sport. He perhaps needs a major title win to open the floodgates, after being a losing finalist on four occasions in such tournaments, which include the 2018 Premier League and the Masters at the weekend in which he lost 11-10 to Wright. Smith is a decent bet to make the last four at [2.38].

At the opposite end of the table Darryl Gurney is the favourite at [4.0] to finish bottom and be eliminated at the halfway stage. That's pretty insulting for a player that finished fifth in his Premier League debut in 2018 and then made the playoffs with a fourth placed finish last year.

Debutants can often struggle in their first Premier League season, so it's no surprise to see Glen Durrant at [4.3] and Nathan Aspinall at [5.5] as the next favourites to finish bottom. Both have enjoyed a good year in 2019 though and it could be a more established player ends up leaving the competition early.

Gary Anderson is a two-time winner of the Premier League in 2011 and 2015, but this is his first year back after not being selected to compete in 2019. He had a poor year in which his only trophy was in the World Cup of Darts for Scotland, alongside Wright. Anderson's odds of [8.0] look big and at the very least should offer a trading opportunity.