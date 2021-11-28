Players Championship Finals Tips: MvG favourite for title number seven

With Gerwyn Price out, Michael van Gerwen is now 2/1 to claim the title for a seventh time. Peter Wright said on Saturday night that he's not even started in this tournament yet and that he will be better on the final day, Snakebite is 13/2 to go all the way and lift the trophy for the first time.

From the first game of the tournament, players have made it known that the playing conditions are having a big impact on their game. With a noticeable dip in averages, many attributing to the cold and breezy conditions, I think whoever deals with the circumstances better will triumph.

MvG looking for his first televised ranking title of the year

Michael van Gerwen has won six of the last eight Players Championship Finals events but if he doesn't retain the title this weekend, he will head into the World Championship without winning a PDC televised ranking title for the first time in 10 years.

There is no disputing that MvG is back playing somewhere near his best. It took a sublime performance from Michael Smith to stop him last weekend and I think it will take something similar in Minehead.

He didn't need to be at his best against a Gary Anderson who wasn't on good terms with the outer ring last night. Averaging 95.4, Mighty Mike will certainly feel like he has a lot more to give in the latter stages of the tournament.

With the overall standard of darts this weekend way below what we've become accustom to seeing, the Dutchman was quick to bring up the playing conditions, stating that many don't feel comfortable on stage and are unable to produce their best for the crowd.

He takes on Peter Wright in the quarter-final and even though Snakebite has won their last two matches, he'll be facing a different van Gerwen in Minehead.

Peter Wright got himself embroiled in battles in more ways than one on Saturday. He found a way to win against Damon Heta despite the Australian racing into a 3-0 lead and without producing anywhere near his best darts, but the real drama came in the afternoon session when an altercation with Adrian Lewis left Jackpot feeling pretty aggrieved after the game.

I'm backing MvG to come through with a handicap of -3.5 at 6/4.

Gurney back to his best

Daryl Gurney produced the standout performance on Saturday evening and the best performance I've seen from Super Chin in a very long time. An average in excess of 104, with 62.5% on doubles saw him get the better of James Wade in a superb encounter.

The 2018 Players Championship Finals winner is through to his first televised quarter-final since the World Championship.

He was put under pressure by The Machine who took out 144 to get within one leg of Gurney but the Northern Irishman held his nerve and proved that he was up to the challenge.

If he can perform to a similar standard on Sunday, he has a superb chance of claiming his second title in Minehead.

His match against Ryan Searle in the last eight should be a cracker and whilst I'm not going to touch the match result betting, I do like Daryl Gurney to average over 93.5 at 5/6.