PDC World Darts Championship Tips: 'Rapid' won't go out quickly against MVG

Bunting can repeat 180s feat

Jonny Clayton [1.95] v Stephen Bunting [1.98]

Sunday 22 December, 12:45

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Two closely ranked seeds meet in the third round when Jonny Clayton takes on Stephen Bunting.

Clayton is slightly favoured as the number 16 seed. The Welshman cruised through the third round with an easy 3-0 victory over Jan Dekker, in a game in which he showed some clinical finishing. Clayton has enjoyed a good year on the tour, winning a Players Championship event and reaching the last-16 of the Masters and the European Championship.

Stephen Bunting had a much tougher match, as his second round opponent Jose Justica produced a strong performance. Bunting had to dig deep to find the extra class to edge the match 3-2, in a game when both men were scoring heavily and finishing well.

The game against Justica saw Bunting score ten 180s and that could be a good starting point to find a bet, in what is likely to be a tight match. Over 12.5 180s can be backed at [2.1].

Wade through, but Beaton will outscore him

James Wade [1.46] v Steve Beaton [3.1]

Sunday 22 December, 19:15

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Both James Wade and Steve Beaton produced eye-catching displays in their last games to set up this intriguing third round clash.

Wade eased past Ritchie Edhouse with a 3-0 victory. Particularly impressive was his finishing, as he hit doubles with nine of his 14 efforts, producing a checkout percentage of 64.29%.

Beaton saw off a spirited effort from Kyle Anderson in the second round to win 3-1. It wasn't the most consistent performance, with his scoring seeming heavier than his average of 91.92 would imply and some big finishes - including a 170 - not being reflected in an unremarkable checkout percentage of 36.67%.

Wade should just about edge this but on the evidence of this week, the relaxed Beaton can make life tough. Back Beaton to score the most 180s and lose the match at 3.5.

Evans can take set off world's greatest

Michael van Gerwen [1.08] v Ricky Evans [12.0]

Sunday 22 December, 21:30

Live on Sky Sports Darts

The number one seed Michael van Gerwen returns to the Ally Pally stage on Monday night to take on Ricky Evans in the third round.

MVG was not at his brilliant best in his second round match against Jelle Klaasen and looked in danger at one stage after losing the first set and going behind in the second. Ultimately class told and it says a lot that despite playing below his normal standards, Van Gerwen's average of 96.28 is the sixth highest in the tournament so far.

Evans should provide another good test for Van Gerwen. He will set the pace with his fast style that has earned him the nickname 'Rapid'. In the second round Evans impressed with a 3-1 win over Mark McGeeney, scoring a good average of 95.46 and delivering a checkout percentage of 55%.

It can be difficult to find value in a Van Gerwen match. The key here could be banking on Evans to have enough about him to win a set, with over 4.5 sets available at [1.73].