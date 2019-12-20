PDC World Darts Championship Tips: Sherrock can push Suljovic

Keegan needs to put pressure on

Keegan Brown [1.91] v Seigo Asada [2.04]

Saturday, 12:45

Live on Sky Sports Darts

The Saturday action from the Ally Pally kicks off with an intriguing clash between the 26th seed Keegan Brown and Seigo Asada from Japan.

Asada was in deadly form in his first round match with Mickey Mansell. A solid 91.97 average was backed up by clinical finishing, as Asada hit nine doubles from just 13 attempts. His checkout percentage of 69.23% is the highest from any match in the tournament so far.

If Asada can come close to that sort of form, then it will be difficult for Brown to beat him, but the doubt is that Mansell put very little pressure on 'The Ninja', with his average of 80.15 being the lowest of any player at these World Championships. Keegan will surely do better, after a solid year on the tour in which he reached the last-16 of the World Matchplay.

As the prices reflect, this match could be a tight one. Back over 16.5 legs at [1.67].

Lewis will make third round as draw opens up

Adrian Lewis [1.52] v Cristo Reyes [2.82]

Saturday, 15:30

Live on Sky Sports Darts

The two-time PDC World Champion Adrian Lewis begins his quest to win the tournament for a third time when he faces Cristo Reyes later in the afternoon.

It's been a long time since Lewis has played well enough to challenge for major honours, but the draw has opened up for him somewhat following the elimination of Michael Smith. There have been signs of Lewis regaining some form this year, with the Stoke resident winning a Players Championship event and reaching the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam of Darts in November.

Lewis should certainly have enough to deal with Cristo Reyes, who beat Lourence Ilagan 3-2 in the first round in a match in which neither dartist played particularly well. Reyes has lost all four of his games with Lewis, albeit in tight affairs.

With this being the first match for Lewis and Reyes having pushed him close in the past, back a win for 'Jackpot' and both players to take a set at [1.91].

Sherrock aims to create history again

Mensur Suljovic [1.1] v Fallon Sherrock [10.5]

Saturday, 21:05

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Undoubtedly the main event on Saturday is the return of Fallon Sherrock to the stage, just days after she made history by becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Championship.

This time round Sherrock faces a sterner test than her first round opponent Ted Evetts. Mensur Suljovic is the number 11 seed and while it's not been a vintage year for the Austrian, he is still a top player, finishing sixth in the 2019 Premier League.

Much will depend on who handles the pressure best and there will be plenty on both players. Sherrock is not expected to win, but there has been huge media interest around her this week and that can take a toll. Meanwhile, Suljovic will have the crowd against him, cheering every time he misses a double.

If Sherrock can play at a similar level as she did against Evetts - average 91.12, six 180s and 41.38% checkout - there's no reason to think that she won't give Suljovic a tough match and at least take a set. Over 3.5 sets can be backed at [2.1].