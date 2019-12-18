PDC World Darts Championship Tips: 'The Iceman' cometh

Anderson record suggests he's the value pick

Steve Beaton [1.92] v Kyle Anderson [2.06]

Thursday, 15:30

Live on Sky Sports Darts

One of the most evenly priced matches on Thursday sees the veteran Steve Beaton take on Australia's Kyle Anderson.

Now 55, Beaton still retains a relatively high ranking of 22 at an age when many players are letting their standards slip. The 1996 BDO World Champion remains extremely active on the tour, with a quarter-final appearance at the UK Open the highlight of his year.

Anderson is the slight outsider, which may have something to do with his performance against Xiaochen Zong in the first round. 'The Original' neither scored heavily or finished well in a 3-2 win and will have to up his game if he wants to defeat Beaton.

History is on Anderson's side though. Anderson lost to Beaton in this tournament in 2012, but since then he's won all four of their games with some ease. Back Anderson to keep the sequence going at [2.06]

Chisnall to win, but Van der Voort finishing well

Dave Chisnall [1.46] v Vincent van der Voort [3.1]

Thursday, 21:05

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Dave Chisnall begins his World Championship campaign with a second round match against Vincent van de Voort, in a quarter of the draw that's opened right up.

With the world number two Rob Cross out, a major obstacle between Chisnall and a semi-final place has been eliminated. A possible fourth round match against Peter Wright now looks like the biggest game in this section, with the winner favoured to make the last four.

First Chisnall must deal with Van der Voort. He's won six of their last seven meetings, which includes a 6-3 win in their only match this year, in a Players Championship event back in March. Van der Voort played well in the first round though, beating Keane Barry 3-0 in a game in which the Dutchman impressed with a checkout percentage of 45%.

With Van der Voort finishing so clinically, it could be worth backing him to produce the highest checkout and lose the game, at odds of [3.25].

Second favourite Price enters the tournament

Gerwyn Price [1.19] v William O'Connor [5.8]

Thursday, 22:00

Live on Sky Sports Darts

The exit of Cross from the tournament also boosted the chances of Gerwyn Price reaching the final, with the second favourite facing Willie O'Connor on Thursday night in the second round.

Price had a brilliantly consistent end to the year, losing in the final of the European Championship to Cross, winning the Grand Slam of Darts against Peter Wright and then losing in the final of the Players Championship to Michael van Gerwen. It was the semi-final of the Grand Slam of Darts that has a lot of people convinced that this is Price's year, as he finally beat Van Gerwen after failing on the previous 19 occasions (D1 L18).

O'Connor has lost his last two games against Price - both in 2017 - and will not be relishing this clash with a player that has really developed since then. 'The Magpie' won his first round match with ease against Marko Kantele, in a match in which he didn't really have to push himself, as he cruised to a 3-0 victory.

The standard in this match is likely to be much higher. Back Price to get off to a strong start in the World Championship by winning the match, recording the most 180s and the highest checkout at [2.8].