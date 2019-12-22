PDC World Darts Championship Tips: Webster value to beat two-time champ

Lewis too short against dangerous opponent

Adrian Lewis [1.63] v Darren Webster [2.4]

Monday, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Two seeded players meet in the third round of the PDC World Darts Championship when Adrian Lewis takes on Darren Webster.

Lewis is the number 13 seed and the favourite at [1.63]. Those odds seem to be more based on his ranking and his reputation as a two-time world champion than on his performance in the second round against Cristo Reyes. Lewis scraped through with a 3-2 win in which he was far from convincing at times, albeit against spirited opposition.

Webster's second round match was much more conclusive, as he cruised to a 3-0 win over Yuki Yamada. In victory, 'The Demolition Man' recorded better statistics for three dart average, checkout percentage and high checkout than Lewis.

Lewis has the better head-to-head record with six wins to Webster's one, but many of those games came when he was playing at a much higher level than he is now. Webster won the last meeting in 2018 and the value is surely with him to win again at [2.4]

Woodhouse should not be underestimated

Luke Woodhouse [2.62] v Dimitri van den Bergh [1.58]

Monday, 15:15

Live on Sky Sports Darts

There could be a potential for a similar bet in the next game on Monday afternoon when Luke Woodhouse meets Dimitri van den Bergh.

Again, based on ranking we have a player that is a big favourite, when all the evidence suggests that this should be a tight game. The 29th seed Van den Bergh is the [1.58] favourite and unlike Lewis he did play very well in the second round. His 3-0 win over Josh Payne saw the Belgian record the highest three dart average of the tournament with 103.81 and a very clinical checkout percentage of 52.94%.

Yet Woodhouse's performances so far have to be respected. After beating Paul Lim with ease, the 31-year old pulled off one of the biggest shocks at these World Championships when he beat the number four seed Michael Smith in the second round. In that match Woodhouse recorded an average of 97.10 which is the third highest recorded at this tournament.

There is of course a very strong argument for Van den Bergh to win after such a good performance, but he should be a narrower favourite. The [2.62] for a Woodhouse victory is a very big price and at the very least should provide a platform to trade in-play.

Another tough match for 'Snakebite'

Peter Wright [1.18] v Seigo Asada [6.0]

Monday, 21:45

Live on Sky Sports Darts

The main event on Monday sees Peter Wright clash with Seigo Asada and once again there is more reason to doubt the result than the odds suggest.

Wright had to dig deep to beat Noel Malicdem in the last round with a 3-2 victory. The stats from that match show a dominant performance, with an average of 96.53, a high checkout of 140 and checkout percentage of 48.48%, but in truth it was very uneven and if Wright plays like that again, Asada has the ability to take advantage.

Asada's match against Keegan Brown was a real Jekyll and Hyde performance. He lost the first seven legs and looked certain to crash out at a time when he couldn't hit a double, but somehow mounted a recovery. The Japanese player recorded a tournament high checkout percentage of 69.23% in the first round and he started to rediscover that finishing ability to beat Brown 3-2.

Wright should win this one but doesn't promise to be straightforward. Over 21.5 legs is [1.73].