PDC World Darts Championship Tips: Durrant can push second favourite Price

Nathan Aspinall [1.58] v Dimitri van den Bergh [2.68]

Sunday, 12:45

Live on Sky Sports Darts

Two of the finest young talents in darts meet in the first of Sunday's quarter-finals when Nathan Aspinall takes on Dimitri van den Bergh.

The 28-year old Aspinall reached the semi-finals of the PDC World Darts Championship last year before losing to Michael Smith. Now he aims to repeat that feat after an impressive 4-2 win over the two-time champion Gary Anderson in round four. As you would expect with a win over such an esteemed opponent, Aspinall played to a high level and is the rightful favourite.

Aspinall's match took place on Friday and the extra recovery time could give him an advantage over Van den Bergh, who fought back from 3-1 down to beat Adrian Lewis in the last round on Saturday. Aspinall hit eleven maximums against Anderson and you can back him to beat Van den Bergh and have the most 180s at [2.3].

Luke Humphries [2.9] v Peter Wright [1.51]

Sunday, 14:30

Live on Sky Sports Darts

After a slow start against Kim Huybrechts on Saturday, Luke Humphries found some fine form to make it through to the quarter-finals for the second successive year, where he will meet Peter Wright.

Humphries took control of the match to win 4-1. Last year he lost to Michael Smith at this stage and he will have hopes of doing better against Wright, who survived a scare against Jeffrey de Zwaan, when he let a 3-0 lead slip to eventually win 4-3.

This one could could go either way and the price for Humphries is therefore tempting. A safer option is to go for over 17.5 180s at [1.87], with both players hitting double figures in the last round.

Michael van Gerwen [1.06] v Darius Labanauskas [17.0]

Sunday, 19:15

Live on Sky Sports Darts

By far the most fancied of the quarter-finalists to progress to the last four is Michael van Gerwen who will face Darius Labanauskas.

It's no surprise. Van Gerwen had an average of 104.09 in victory against Stephen Bunting, which is the second highest of the tournament so far. MVG has had a smooth run to this stage, with his second round opponent Jelle Klaasen the only opponent to have won a set against him so far.

There's no reason to think that Labanauskas can cause the upset. He was solid but not spectacular against Steve Beaton in the fourth round and this is a huge step up. The 5-0 win for Van Gerwen is [2.98].

Glen Durrant [3.1] v Gerwyn Price [1.4]

Sunday, 20:30

Live on Sky Sports Darts

The PDC may have left the best till last here, as the [5.7] second favourite Gerwyn Price takes on the three-time BDO world champions Glen Durrant.

Durrant's big match experience means that he should not be discounted and his price is too big, even accounting for the excellent form of Price over the past few months. The pair have met seven times this year and Durrant has won three of those encounters, which includes a 7-6 victory when they last played in October.

Price should be favourite but not by this margin. With all of the matches between these players being competitive affairs, over 7.5 sets could land at [2.2].

