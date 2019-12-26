PDC World Darts Championship Tips: Another classic for Anderson

Fallon has finishing power to make it tough for Dobey

Fallon Sherrock [5.5] v Chris Dobey [1.22]

Friday, 15:15

Live on Sky Sports Darts

The undoubted highlight of Friday's afternoon session will be this match, in which Fallon Sherrock aims to knock another seed out of the tournament when she faces Chris Dobey.

After making history by becoming the first woman to win a match at the PDC World Darts Championship, Sherrock then beat the number eleven seed Mensur Suljovic in the second round. Suljovic clearly let the pressure of the situation get to him, playing at a faster pace than we have come to expect and laughing to himself when he lost the first set. Yet this was no mere case of Sherrock's opponent crumbling. Her finishing was truly clinical with a brilliant checkout percentage of 68.75% the difference between the two players.

If she can get close to such a percentage again, then she can cause Dobey problems, though everything points to this being a tougher match. Dobey has reached the semi-finals of the World Grand Prix and Players Championship Finals this year and in his second round match, produced the ninth best three-dart average of the competition against Ron Meulenkamp, scoring 96.33.

A checkout percentage of 36.67% may have to get better against Sherrock though. Dobey beat Meulenkamp 3-2 and over 5.5 sets is available at [2.38].

Anderson and Aspinall will be tight

Gary Anderson [1.79] v Nathan Aspinall [2.24]

Friday , 20:30

Live on Sky Sports Darts

The fourth round throws up an intriguing clash between Gary Anderson and Nathan Aspinall, which is one of the most closely priced of Friday's games.

Both came through extremely tight games in the third round. Anderson was 3-1 down to Ryan Searle, before coming back to win 4-3. Though he came close to defeat, Anderson's statistics make for good reading after a very tight match. He averaged 99.85, produced a 170 finish and set a checkout percentage of 46.88%.

Aspinall also won 4-3 in his match against Krzysztof Ratajski. His statistics were comparable with Anderson's, with a 98.45 average and a checkout percentage of 42.86%.

This has all the makings of another high-class humdinger, that could be both tight and long. Over 23.5 legs is [1.73].

Treble twenty will see plenty of action

Michael van Gerwen [1.11] v Stephen Bunting [9.4]

Friday, 21:45

Live on Sky Sports Darts

The final match on Friday sees the defending champion Michael van Gerwen against Stephen Bunting.

Van Gerwen was in hot form against Ricky Evans in the third round. He won the match 4-0 with an average of 96.75 and a checkout percentage of 42.86%. Such is the quality of MVG, it's fair to say that despite this result he still has higher gears to find as this tournament progresses.

We might see them against Bunting, who like Van Gerwen was the only other player to win his last-32 match 4-0. His win against Jonny Clayton saw him scoring heavily with a 95.7 average and a 140 highest checkout, but his finishing will have to be better to stand a chance against Van Gerwen.

Bunting is fourth on the list of the most tournament 180s with 15 and that could be key to finding some value here. Over 12.5 180s is [2.0].