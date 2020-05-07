PDC Home Tour Betting: White hot favourite will win Group 22

PDC Home Tour

Friday 8 May

Live on Betfair Live Video

One of the most in-form players will be on show on Friday night, when Ian White enters the PDC Home Tour.

White is the favourite to win Group 22 at [1.67]. Danny Noppert is second favourite at [3.5], with James Wilson at [7.6] and Jesus Noguera at [9.0].

We have a new favourite to win the tournament, with Glen Durrant having narrowed to [8.6] and Nathan Aspinall moving out to [8.8]. Dave Chisnall is third favourite at [13.5].

Late bloomer in great form

Ian White [1.26] v Jesus Noguera [3.9]

Start time 19:30

There's not many sports where you can find the best form of your career as you approach your 50th birthday, but Ian White is proving that darts is one of them. Now eleventh in the PDC Order of Merit, White fared well in the Majors last year and had just won a Players Championship event in Barnsley, when the season was suspended.

White has been scoring very heavily should have too much for the Spanish player Noguera, who has only joined the tour this year. Back White to win the match, score the most 180s and record the highest checkout at 2/1 on the Sportsbook.

Dutch destroyer making progress

Danny Noppert [1.5] v James Wilson [2.66]

Start time 20:00

A former BDO World Championship finalist. Noppert has made good progress since joining the PDC in 2018. The world number 26 has been a regular money winner on the tour this year and has reached the semi-finals of two Players Championship events.

Wilson is not too far behind Noppert in the rankings at 39, but hasn't been in good form of late. Noppert with -1.5 in the handicap market is available at [2.1].

Tight match as Wilson struggles for form

Jesus Noguera [2.1] v James Wilson [1.73]

Start time 20:30

Wilson has the better pedigree, but such is his poor form that Noguera can't be discounted here.

There could be value with backing the underdog, but we're going to play it safe and bank on there being over 7.5 legs in a competitive game at 4/6.

Favourites face off

Ian White [1.6] v Danny Noppert [2.38]

Start time 21:00

This looks to be the game where White will face the toughest opposition, with Noppert also being a player on the up and playing well.

Such is the quality that White is showing right now, that we still have to assume he'll win and you can back him at -1.5 in the handicap market at [2.1].

Noppert can continue scoring streak

Danny Noppert [1.35] v Jesus Noguera [3.25]

Start time 21:30

Like White, Noppert has been scoring very consistently this year, regularly hitting three-figure averages.

With that in mind and not much value in backing him to win, go for Noppert to hit the most 180s in the match at 11/10.

Back another White-wash

James Wilson [3.35] v Ian White [1.34]

Start time 22:00

It's rare that I would tip a dominant win against a player with as high as ranking as Wilson, but when you consider his current struggles and the hot form of White, it seems sensible to do so here.

For the second time this evening, we're backing a White win and for him to score the most 180s and the highest checkout, this time at odds of 11/4.