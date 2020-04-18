PDC Home Tour Betting: Will Chisnall class mean anything in home format?

PDC Home Tour

Saturday 18 April

Live on Betfair Live Video

The opening night of the PDC Home Tour saw the tournament's first shock, as the joint favourite and world champion Peter Wright, finished behind Jamie Lewis in Group 1.

An aspect that separates the top players from the pack is their ability to handle the pressure of playing in front of a big crowd. With that factor removed from this tournament, it will be interesting to see whether other big names are eliminated.

It's the world number eleven Dave Chisnall that leads the betting in Group 3 at [1.83]. Scott Waites is [4.0], with Jan Dekker at [5.8] and Jonathan Worsley at [7.2].

Waites can make it tight

Dave Chisnall [1.45] v Scott Waites [2.96]

Start time 19:30

With Waites a relative newcomer to the PDC after a long spell at the BDO, this is the first meeting between this pair since 2013, with Chisnall winning three of their five games (L2).

Waites has made a decent start to life since making the switch and given his historic competitiveness against Chisnall, this should be tight. Over 7.5 legs at the Sportsbook is 8/11.

Dekker too short given form

Jan Dekker [1.7] v Jonathan Worsley [2.24]

Start time 19:55

Dekker is the favourite here, but though he holds a dominant record against Worsley (P4 W3 L1), he's been in very poor form this year and looks too short.

Worsley has not been great himself, but based on the odds, he is clearly where the value lies. Back Worsley to cause a mild upset at [2.24].

Waites can win 180 battle

Scott Waites [1.5] v Jonathan Worsley [2.8]

Start time 20:20

Waites is a reasonably heavy favourite here against Worsley and is a little too short to make it worth backing him to win.

Instead, back him to score the most 180s at 6/4. Waites has been scoring heavily on the tour this year, recording regular three figure averages.

Big win for Chisnall

Dave Chisnall [1.33] v Jan Dekker [3.55]

Start time 20:45

Chizzy has a very strong record against Dekker, winning eight of their ten encounters (L2), including each of their last four meetings.

With Dekker struggling for form, it's worth taking a chance on this being a dominant win for Chisnall and you can back him at 11/8 to win, score the most 180s and the highest checkout.

Opponents met in February

Jan Dekker [2.48] v Scott Waites [1.62]

Start time 21:10

These two players met as recently as February, with Waites winning 6-3 at the Players Championship event in Barnsley.

With that result in mind, Waites looks good value at [2.1] with a -1.5 disadvantage in the handicap market.

Back Chisnall's reliable scoring

Jonathan Worsley [3.9] v Dave Chisnall [1.25]

Start time 21:35

The evening ends with Chisnall's match against Worsley, in which the favourite is expected to clinch victory in Group 3.

As has been the case in all of his games, it's hard to find much value for a Chisnall win. A good alternative here is backing him at -1 in the most 180s handicap market at 5/6.