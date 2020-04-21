PDC Home Tour Betting: Wade can win big in final match

PDC Home Tour

Wednesday 22 April

Live on Betfair Live Video

The world's top ten have not fared well in this competition so far, with both Peter Wright and Gerwyn Price failing to win their groups and crashing out of the tournament.

Group 6 sees the world number eight James Wade try to live up to his reputation. Wade is the favourite at [2.3], with Ryan Searle at [2.88], Andy Boulton at [6.0] and Adrian Gray at [9.0].

On Monday night Geert Nentjes became the fourth player to make it out of the group stage, with the Dutch player winning all three of his games. Nentjes is now [42.0] to win the PDC Home Tour, with Nathan Aspinall the favourite at [8.0].

Wade has perfect record against opponent

James Wade [1.37] v Adrian Gray [3.2]

Start time 19:30

Wade was just finding some form before the season was interrupted, making a semi-final and a final at the Players Championship events in Barnsley.

In contrast, Gray has struggled on the tour this year and also has a very poor record against Wade, losing all seven of their contests. It's worth taking a chance on Wade winning this, scoring the most 180s and having the highest checkout at 9/4 on the Sportsbook

MVG slayer should get off to a winning start

Ryan Searle [1.55] v Andy Boulton [2.56]

Start time 20:00

Searle should be a contender to win this group. He's been playing well and won a Players Championship event in Wigan back in February, in which he defeated Michael van Gerwen in the final.

Boulton has not has a great start to the year, aside from a last-32 placing at the UK Open. Searle -1.5 looks decent value at [2.0] in the handicap market.

Match should be closer than odds suggest

Adrian Gray [2.48] v Andy Boulton [1.67]

Start time 20:30

Aside from that UK Open performance, Boulton hasn't been playing all that much better than Gray, so his odds here look a little short.

With the result of the match in doubt, banking on this one being a tight match that goes over 7.5 legs, looks the safe bet at 4/6.

Trust in Wade's finishing

James Wade [1.73] v Ryan Searle [2.18]

Start time 21:00

This has the potential to be the game that decides the group. Wade beat Searle 6-1 earlier this year, but his price to win again, still doesn't scream value.

As one of the deadliest finishers on the tour, a wiser bet looks to be to back Wade to record the highest checkout at 5/6.

Second handicap win for Gray

Ryan Searle [1.45] v Adrian Gray [2.9]

Start time 21:30

Gray actually has the advantage in the head-to-head (P3 W2 L1), but it was Searle who won their most recent encounter earlier this year and given current form, looks the rightful favourite.

Backing Searle at -1.5 on the handicap, could be the way to go again. This time he is priced at [1.84].

Wade can make short work of final game

Andy Boulton [2.78] v James Wade [1.5]

Start time 22:00

We've seen quite a lot of one-sided encounters in the final two games of the night, which could give us a route to finding some value with a Wade win.

Wade can be backed at [2.8] to win at -2.5 on the handicap market, which looks like a chance worth taking.