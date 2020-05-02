PDC Home Tour Betting: Value lies with Heta in Group 17

PDC Home Tour

Sunday 3 May

Live on Betfair Live Video

Sunday night will see four more darting hopefuls competing via the miracles of video technology, as Group 17 of the PDC Home Tour takes place.

John Henderson leads the betting at 7/4 on the Sportsbook. Damon Heta is just behind at 2/1, with Krzysztof Kciuk at 3/1 and Gary Blades at 9/2

Nathan Aspinall is the favourite to win the tournament at [7.4]. Dave Chisnall is still second favourite at [9.8], but he's now not far ahead of the recent group winner Chris Dobey at [10.0].

Tour newcomer yet to bank prize money

John Henderson [1.51] v Krzysztof Kciuk [2.96]

Start time 19:30

Henderson has been in solid form this year. Regularly taking home money from tournaments, but not troubling the latter stages of them.

Kciuk can only wish to have such problems. Since winning his tour card in January, he's failed to earn any money from tournaments. Back Henderson -1.5 in the handicap market at [1.9]

Tighter game than odds suggest

Damon Heta [1.45] v Gary Blades [2.9]

Start time 20:00

Like Kciuk, both Heta and Blades have also just won their tour cards. They have had more luck in tournaments, with Heta winning £4000 on the tour this year and Blades £3000.

Heta has the greater profile, with the Australian having defeated a number of big names last year en-route to winning the Brisbane Masters, but it does feel as if Blades is being underestimated. Over 7.5 legs is 4/5.

Blades is sharper player

Krzysztof Kciuk [1.8] v Gary Blades [2.2]

Start time 20:30

Given their respective form on the tour this season, these set of odds seem the wrong way round.

Since coming through Q-School, Kciuk has only won two of his 14 matches. Blades has a much better ratio, with seven wins in 20 games, so back him to win another at [2.2].

Heta destined to climb rankings

John Henderson [1.76] v Damon Heta [2.16]

Start time 21:00

This is another match where the outsider could provide some value. Henderson is playing OK, but his struggles for consistency in tournaments, sees him dumped out before the business end starts.

Heta has been enjoying notable results in Australia for some years and now that he's on the tour, should quickly move up the rankings. Back Heta to win at [2.16].

Aussie has been scoring heavily

Damon Heta [1.6] v Krzysztof Kciuk [2.44]

Start time 21:30

Heta should certainly win against Kciuk, but these odds are a little too short to hold much appeal.

His scoring exploits could hold the key to finding some value. Heta has averaged over 100 in four of his last six games and you can back him to win the match, score the most 180s and highest checkout at 11/4.

Take a chance on outsider

Gary Blades [2.92] v John Henderson [1.44]

Start time 22:00

Henderson looks the most likely victor in this game, but his form is in no way impressive enough to make backing him at these odds a sensible idea.

This looks like one of those instances where the price for the underdog is so big that's it's worth taking a chance on them, despite having reservations regarding their chances. Back Blades to win at [2.92].