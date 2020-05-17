PDC Home Tour Betting: Snakebite can get it Wright second time around

PDC Home Tour

Monday 18 May

The world champion is back for a second attempt at making it through to the next round of the PDC Home Tour, as Peter Wright competes in the final group.

Wright is the [1.77] favourite to win Group 32. Krzysztof Ratajski is the second favourite at [3.5], with Justin Pipe at [6.0] and Adam Hunt at [11.0].

Nathan Aspinall is the favourite to win the tournament at [8.4], but with Gerwyn Price - who competes in Group 31 - at [8.6] and Wright at [9.2], that looks set to change if either or both of them can make it through. Gary Anderson did just that on Saturday night and is now [10.5], tied with Glen Durrant.

Wright can win by big margin

Peter Wright [1.16] v Adam Hunt [6.0]

Start time 19:35

Wright won two of his three games in Group 1, while Hunt did likewise in Group 8, to become a surprise runner-up.

We have to expect 'Snakebite' to have too much for Hunt. Wright has won the last two matches against Hunt by a wide margin and you can back him to claim victory with -3.5 in the handicap market at [2.88].

Pipe should not be a big outsider

Krzysztof Ratajski [1.57] v Justin Pipe [2.58]

Start time 20:05

These odds seem a little skewed. Pipe performed well in Group 19, where he only lost to Glen Durrant. He hit an average of 90.80 across the three games, compared with Ratajski's 89.24 in Group 24.

Throw in the fact that Pipe has won all three of their meetings and it's hard to see why Ratajski is such a heavy favourite. At odds of [2.58] it's worth taking a chance on Pipe's dominance continuing.

Favourite can overcome handicap

Adam Hunt [2.48] v Justin Pipe [1.6]

Start time 20:30

Pipe is a worthy favourite against Hunt, earning more than double the prize money of his opponent this year.

His price is a little skinny, but odds of [1.9] for Pipe to win with -1.5 in the handicap market, are worth taking.

Wright has dominated opponent

Peter Wright [1.53] v Krzysztof Ratajski [2.68]

Start time 21:00

Wright has a very strong record against Ratajski, winning eight of his nine games against the Polish professional. Ratajski's sole victory came in February, but Wright was back to winning ways in March at the Belgian Darts Championship.

With Wright enjoying such dominance against his opponent, it's worth backing him to win the match, score the most 180s and highest checkout at an OddsBoost price 5/2 on the Sportsbook.

Ratajski can end night with a win

Krzysztof Ratajski [1.35] v Adam Hunt [3.45]

Start time 21:30

We have opposed Ratajski in his first two matches based on his record against his opponent, but it's worth pointing out that he was in fine form before the season was paused.

Ratajski won a Players Championship event back in February and is 3/1 to win the match, score the most 180s and highest checkout.

Wright will clinch place in next stage

Justin Pipe [3.75] v Peter Wright [1.31]

Start time 22:00

Wright has won ten of the fifteen encounters with Pipe (L5), including each of the last four meetings.

We're backing the world champion to claim a third victory of the night to book his place in the next stage, with odds of 10/11 available for Wright to win the match and score the most 180s.