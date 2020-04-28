PDC Home Tour Betting: Record suggests Steve will be Beaton in final game

PDC Home Tour

Wednesday 29 April

Live on Betfair Live Video

Another big name was dumped out of the PDC Home Tour on Monday night, when Simon Whitlock failed to make it through Group 11.

This saw the price of the tournament favourite Nathan Aspinall, drop down to [7.0]. Aspinall is one of the few highly ranked players to have made it through the group stage of this competition, with second favourite Dave Chisnall at [9.6], being another example.

Group 13 sees Steve Beaton favoured to make the next stage at [2.38]. Callan Rydz is second favourite at [3.5], with Matthew Edgar at [4.0] and Carl Wilkinson at [5.5].

180s should flow in opener

Steve Beaton [1.56] v Callan Rydz [2.56]

Start time 19:30

The veteran Beaton is now 56-years old, but is still playing at a high level and is currently ranked at 25 in the world.

At 21-years old, Rydz is at the other end of the experience spectrum. He's currently lacking consistency, but at his best is a big scorer. Over 3.5 180s should land at [2.1].

Back Edgar to live up to ranking

Matthew Edgar [1.76] v Carl Wilkinson [2.16]

Start time 19:55

Neither player has been in great form this year. Edgar's run to the last-32 of the UK Open is the major differential and makes him a justified favourite.

Edgar is the player with the second highest ranking in this group at 63 and looks a decent bet at [1.76] to claim victory.

Boosted price for big Rydz win

Callan Rydz [1.53] v Carl Wilkinson [2.5]

Start time 20:20

These two have played twice and have a victory apiece. As the younger player with the most potential, it's right that Rydz should be favourite, but probably not to this extent.

Putting faith in Rydz's scoring capability could again be the way to go. Backing him to win the match, score the most 180s and the highest checkout is a risk, but one that's worth it when the price has received an OddsBoost to make it 3/1 on the Sportsbook.

Tight game ahead

Steve Beaton [1.44] v Matthew Edgar [2.9]

Start time 20:45

Beaton has the edge at 3-1 in the head-to-head record, but with Edgar having won the most recent encounter in 2019, these odds look a little skewed.

All four of the games between this pair have been tight affairs, making the 4/5 available for over 7.5 legs look like a good bet.

Edgar has recent win over opponent

Matthew Edgar [2.2] v Callan Rydz [1.67]

Start time 21:10

It looks as if Edgar is being taken a little too lightly again here. When he and Rydz played back in March at the UK Open, it was Edgar that triumphed 6-3.

Edgar's price is big enough here that you can back him with +1.5 in the handicap market and still get odds of [1.78].

Perfect record not reflected in odds

Carl Wilkinson [3.25] v Steve Beaton [1.35]

Start time 21:35

Beaton is a heavy favourite, yet he's lost his two encounters with Wilkinson, which both occurred in 2019.

Such a record makes Wilkinson's price very tempting. If you want to play it safe there are some string options in the handicap markets, but we're going with the price of a straight win at [3.25].