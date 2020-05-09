PDC Home Tour Betting: Ratajski and Hughes the form players in Group 24

PDC Home Tour

Sunday 10 May

The third quarter of the first stage of the PDC Home Tour comes to a close on Sunday night, as Group 24 takes place.

Krzysztof Ratajski is the favourite to win the group at [2.02]. Jamie Hughes is next in the betting at [3.5], with Darius Labanauskas at [4.5] and Toni Alcinas at [10.0].

The price of the favourite to win the tournament has now narrowed, with Nathan Aspinall coming in to [7.8]. Glen Durrant is second favourite at [8.4], with Dave Chisnall and Rob Cross both priced at [11.0].

Ratajski has tournament win this year

Krzysztof Ratajski [1.27] v Toni Alcinas [3.8]

Start time 19:30

It's been a good start to the year for the Polish professional Ratajski, with a victory in a Players Championship event being the highlight so far.

Alcinas has been solid, but not spectacular and Ratajski should win this one. As Ratajski has been scoring well, back him to win the match and hit the highest checkout at 4/6 on the Sportsbook.

Hughes has dominant record against opponent

Jamie Hughes [1.69] v Darius Labanauskas [2.2]

Start time 20:00

Hughes is another player in good form. A regular winner of prize money on the tour this year, he reached the quarter-finals of the UK Open in March.

Labanauskas has yet to reach the heights this year, that saw him get to the quarter-finals of the 2020 World Championship. Hughes has won five of their seven encounters (L2), including a 6-1 win back in February, so back him at -1.5 in the handicap market at [2.32].

Labanauskas can defy handicap

Toni Alcinas [2.42] v Darius Labanauskas [1.62]

Start time 20:30

Labanauskas has a better record against Alcinas, having won both of their two encounters.

His price is a little too small to back as a standalone bet, so this is another one where it's worth going with -1.5 on the handicap market, this time at odds of [1.92].

Hughes more consistent with 180s

Krzysztof Ratajski [1.54] v Jamie Hughes [2.5]

Start time 21:00

The two in-form players in this group meet and the odds look about right, with Ratajski having won the last two matches between the players.

Hughes is generally a more consistent scorer of 180s than Ratajski and that could be a route to finding some value. Back Hughes to score the most 180s and lose the match at 2/1.

Big win for Hughes

Jamie Hughes [1.42] v Toni Alcinas [3.1]

Start time 21:30

Again, the ability of Hughes to hit 180s, could be key to finding a value bet from this match.

You can back Hughes to win the match and score the most 180s at 13/10.

Big checkout in competitive match

Darius Labanauskas [2.78] v Krzysztof Ratajski [1.5]

Start time 22:00

These opponents have won two matches apiece from their four games, but it's Ratajski that's won the two most recent encounters.

At the very least it seems likely to be competitive and with both players being sharp finishers, let's back a highest checkout of over 104.5 at odds of 5/6.