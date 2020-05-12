PDC Home Tour Betting: Put faith in Whitehead's 180 record

PDC Home Tour

Tuesday 12 May

Group 26 of the PDC Home Tour signals the stage of the competition where players are receiving second chances.

All four of Tuesday's competitors were unsuccessful in their previous attempt at making it through the group stage and are now being afforded another opportunity. Mike de Decker is favourite to take advantage at 11/10 on the Sportsbook, ahead of Conan Whitehead at 9/5, Steve Brown at 5/1 and Martin Atkins at 13/2.

The news that some big names are going to get another chance in the PDC Home Tour, has seen a further shift in the odds for the tournament winner. Glen Durrant is back as favourite at [9.6], ahead of Nathan Aspinall who is now out to [10.5].

Opener could be competitive

Conan Whitehead [1.63] v Steve Brown [2.4]

Start time 19:35

Whitehead took part in Group 12, which was plunged into chaos when Keegan Brown's WiFi connection failed. 'The Barbarian' had already beaten Brown, only to see that win wiped from the records and he ultimately finished bottom.

He looks too short against Steve Brown, who finished second in Group 10 to the world number six, Aspinall. This could be a competitive match and over 7.5 legs is 8/11.

Runners up meet in second match

Mike de Decker [1.57] v Martin Atkins [2.5]

Start time 20:05

De Decker finished second in Group 12, which was also where Atkins placed in Group 16.

With Atkins having been competitive, this is another match where the favourite seems too short. Let's play it safe and once again go for over 7.5 legs at 8/11.

Atkins had impressive 180s record

Steve Brown [1.87] v Martin Atkins [2.0]

Start time 20:35

Having some recent form to look at is an advantage, especially as this is rather a unique format.

Atkins for instance scored two 180s in both of his last two games. That would suggest that the level of 2.5 in the over/under 180s market, may have been set too low. Back over 2.5 180s at [1.88].

Worth taking risk on big odds in crunch match

Conan Whitehead [2.14] v Mike de Decker [1.78]

Start time 21:05

These two faced each other twice in the hastily revamped Group 12, with Whitehead winning the first match 5-2 and then De Decker winning the second 5-1.

This suggests that the value marginally lies with Whitehead and as he was very consistent with his scoring of 180s in Group 12, let's take a chance on him winning the match and scoring the most 180s, at an OddsBoost price of 4/1.

De Decker can hit doubles

Mike de Decker [1.52] v Steve Brown [2.72]

Start time 21:35

De Decker is the rightful favourite, but Brown's previous performance makes these odds look a little skewed.

Again, the OddsBoost over at the Sportsbook can help to provide value. De Decker is 3/1 to win the match, score the most 180s and hit the highest checkout.

Whitehead has impressive recent win against opponent

Martin Atkins [2.16] v Conan Whitehead [1.77]

Start time 22:05

These two have won one match apiece in their two previous encounters, but Whitehead won the most recent game back in February, by a 6-1 margin.

If you think that Whitehead can win big again, back him at -1.5 in the handicap market at [2.3]

