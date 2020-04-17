PDC Home Tour Betting: Price should dominate Group 2

PDC Home Tour

Saturday 18 April

Live on PDC.TV

Saturday's PDC Home Tour action sees the joint favourite Gerwyn Price on the oche. Price and Peter Wright are currently both [5.6] to win the overall tournament, with Michael van Gerwen having decided against competing.

Price's chances were given a further boost by the news that the two-time world champion Gary Anderson has had to pull out of the tournament because the wi-fi is too weak at his Somerset home. It's fair to say that Labour's much-mocked policy of rolling out free superfast broadband to rural areas, no longer looks so unnecessary.

Joining Price in Group 2 are three other darts players with enviable download speeds. Price is the [1.67] favourite to win the group, with Luke Woodhouse at [5.6], Ted Evetts at [6.6] and Rowby John Rodriguez at [7.6].

Price will build on perfect record

Gerwyn Price [1.21] v Rowby John Rodriguez [4.5]

Start time 19:30

Price kicks off his pursuit of the PDC Home Tour with a match against the group outsider Rodriguez.

In the four matches between these two, Price has a perfect winning record. You can back Price at -2.5 in the handicap market at [1.92].

Closer match than odds suggest

Luke Woodhouse [1.76] v Ted Evetts [2.16]

Start time 19:55

This match is likely to be a tight affair. Woodhouse is ranked at 57, with Evetts not far behind him at 66.

Evetts has one two of their three matches, which suggests that the odds should be tighter. All three of their encounters would have seen over 7.5 legs pay out and that can be backed at 4/6 at the Sportsbook.

Evetts too big again

Rowby John Rodriguez [1.9] v Ted Evetts [1.98]

Start time 20:20

Evetts has won his last three matches against Rodriguez, which again suggests that he is available at a generous price.

After a bright start to his life on the PDC tour, Rodriguez's career has stalled and Evetts should win this at [1.98].

Last match was very tight

Gerwyn Price [1.26] v Luke Woodhouse [3.85]

Start time 20:45

Price has won three of his four matches against Woodhouse (L1), but recent results point to this being a closer match than is reflected by the odds.

Woodhouse beat Price 6-3 a year ago and in their last match at the Players Champions event in Wigan in February, Price could only scrape a 6-5 victory. Over 7.5 legs should land at 11/10.

Clear win for Woodhouse

Luke Woodhouse [1.73] v Rowby John Rodriguez [2.1]

Start time 21:10

In the second of Woodhouse's back-to-back games, he should have enough quality to beat his Austrian opponent.

It will take a few nights to get the measure of whether playing two games in a row is an advantage or disadvantage and it's therefore tough to gauge the value of Woodhouse's price for a win. Instead, take a chance on Woodhouse at -1.5 on the handicap at [2.5].

Price can be relied to hit 180s

Ted Evetts [4.5] v Gerwyn Price [1.2]

Start time 21:35

In this tournament, it could be difficult to find much value in groups in which there is a standout player like Price.

With the odds on a Price victory so low, go for over 3.5 180s in the match at [2.0]. Price has been the third highest scorer of 180s in the last year.