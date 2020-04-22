PDC Home Tour Betting: Klaasen has home darts pedigree

PDC Home Tour

Thursday 23 April

Group 7 of the PDC Home Tour sees two European players leading the betting.

Germany's Gabriel Clemens is the favourite at [2.5], ahead of the Dutch player Jelle Klaasen. England's Ryan Meikle at [5.5] and Northern Ireland's Gavin Carlin at [8.0] complete the group.

The amount of favourites failing to win their groups has seen Nathan Aspinall move out to [11.5] to win the PDC Home Tour. Dave Chisnall has replaced him as favourite to win the tournament at [10.0], as he is safely through to the next stage.

Klaasen finishing was impressive last time out

Jelle Klaasen [1.6] v Ryan Meikle [2.44]

Start time 19:30

Klaasen fared well in the second Darts at Home event, beating Aspinall, who was the overall winner on the night.

He still looks a little short though against Meikle, who is in good form, winning two Development Tour events this year. Klaasen's finishing impressed in his last home darts outing, so back him to land the highest checkout at 4/5 on the Sportsbook.

Back favourite to defy the handicap

Gabriel Clemens [1.38] v Gavin Carlin [3.2]

Start time 20:00

Clemens is a worthy favourite in this group, with the world number 38 reaching two quarter-finals and a semi-final of Players Championship events this year.

With Carlin having had a poor start to the year, Clemens should win this one handily. The [1.76] available for Clemens -1.5 in the handicap market looks like value.

Youngster can claim victory

Ryan Meikle [1.7] v Gavin Carlin [2.2]

Start time 20:30

Given their respective form, Meikle is the rightful favourite here and a win could put him in contention to be an outside contender for this group.

He's perhaps a little short, but there seems no reason to overcomplicate this one. Back Meikle at [1.7] to win.

Favourites meet in crunch match

Jelle Klaasen [2.24] v Gabriel Clemens [1.67]

Start time 21:00

After losing his first two games against Klaasen, Clemens has won the last five matches, with the most recent victory coming in February.

Klaasen is a tough player to beat at his best though and the relaxed home format may well suit him. With most of his defeats to Clemens coming by a single leg, backing Klaasen at -1.5 in the handicap market at a price of [1.76], could be the smart move.

Clemens scoring the key to value

Gabriel Clemens [1.44] v Ryan Meikle [3.1]

Start time 21:30

This is another match where the tight odds are steering us away from backing Clemens to win.

The German has been scoring well this year and there is far more value in him scoring more 180s than Meikle at evens.

Back Klaasen to dominate final game

Gavin Carlin [2.4] v Jelle Klaasen [1.6]

Start time 22:00

Backing some heavy scoring also seems to be the way to find some value in Klaasen to beat Carlin.

Klaasen is 3/1 to beat Carlin, score the most 180s and record the highest checkout, which would round off the night nicely.