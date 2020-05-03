PDC Home Tour Betting: Huybrechts has the edge over Bunting

PDC Home Tour

Monday 4 May

Live on Betfair Live Video

Group 18 of the PDC Home Tour is one of the most closely priced that we've seen so far.

The former BDO World Champion, Stephen Bunting is the favourite on the Sportsbook at 13/8. Kim Huybrechts is not far behind at 15/8, with Harald Leitinger at 7/2 and Nathan Derry at 9/2.

Nathan Aspinall remains the favourite to win the tournament at [7.4]. Dave Chisnall has gone out to [10.0], but is still second favourite ahead of Chris Dobey at [11.0].

Bunting can start evening with a win

Stephen Bunting [1.36] v Harald Leitinger [3.25]

Start time 19:35

Bunting was in good form before the tour was suspended, reaching the semi-finals of a Players Championship event in Wigan and making the last-16 of the UK Open.

Hailing from Austria, Leitinger only won his tour card in January and has yet to make a major impact. Back Bunting to win and score the most 180s at Evens on the Sportsbook.

Huybrechts will beat out of form opponent

Kim Huybrechts [1.5] v Nathan Derry [3.0]

Start time 20:05

Derry is having a very tough time on the tour. He last brought home some prize money in July of last year.

Huybrechts reached the semi-final of his last tournament, a Players Championship event in Barnsley. He has won both of his two previous meetings with Derry and can be backed at [2.0] with -1.5 in the handicap market.

Tour newcomer will beat Derry

Harald Leitinger [1.87] v Nathan Derry [2.0]

Start time 20:30

With Derry's form so bad at the moment, these odds represents something of an opportunity.

Leitinger is still finding his feet, but has managed to bring back prize money from tournaments on three occasions this year. Back him to win the match at [1.87].

Value with outsider as favourites clash

Stephen Bunting [1.65] v Kim Huybrechts [2.32]

Start time 21:00

The two favourites meet in a match that barring surprises elsewhere, should decide who wins Group 18.

Bunting looks too big a favourite here. In six past meetings, Huybrechts has won three of them (D1 L2) and with their current form being pretty even, the value lies with the Belgian at [2.32].

Final win for Huybrechts

Kim Huybrechts [1.47] v Harald Leitinger [2.88]

Start time 21:30

Huybrechts has to be backed again to win this one, but his odds are too low to hold much appeal as a standalone bet.

The handicap market offers a solution. Huybrechts with -1.5 is priced at [1.92].

Big win for Bunting

Nathan Derry [3.4] v Stephen Bunting [1.33]

Start time 22:00

This final match between the struggling Derry and the high-scoring Bunting, could present us with an opportunity to find a large priced winner.

Bunting is 2/1 to win the match, score the most 180s and hit the highest checkout.