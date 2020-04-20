PDC Home Tour Betting: Humphries and Petersen can break 180 target

PDC Home Tour

Tuesday 21 April

Group 5 of the PDC Home Tour takes place on Tuesday night, with two players dominating the betting.

Luke Humphries is the favourite at [2.3], but Devon Petersen is not far behind him at [3.0]. Nick Kenny is [6.0], with Joe Murnan the outsider at [7.0].

In a tournament already peppered with surprises and withdrawals from star players, Nathan Aspinall is now the overall favourite to win the PDC Home Tour at [7.6]. Dave Chisnall is the second favourite at [10.0], after winning Group 3 on Sunday evening.

Humphries will get off to winning start

Luke Humphries [1.47] v Nick Kenny [2.82]

Start time 19:30

Luke Humphries, the world number 34, starts the action against Nick Kenny, who made the switch from the BDO this year.

Kenny has fared reasonably well since winning his PDC Tour card, but Humphries has to be favoured. The current PDC Youth World Champion is [2.0] to win with -1.5 on the handicap market.

Petersen comfortable playing at home

Devon Petesen [1.55] v Joe Murnan [2.56]

Start time 20:00

When the PDC trialled this concept, it was Devon Petersen that won the first Darts at Home event.

It's no surprise then to see Petersen is favourite here, but Murnan has won both of their previous encounters and could be competitive against the in-form South African. Over 7.5 legs is 8/11 on the Sportsbook.

Form says that Murnan should not be the outsider

Nick Kenny [1.86] v Joe Murnan [2.02]

Start time 20:30

The two outsiders meet in the third match of the night and Kenny is favoured to win.

Once again, Murnan seems underestimated. There's not much in it, but he's been more successful on the tour than Kenny this year and the value lies with Murnan to win at [2.02].

Back heavy scorers to hit 180s

Luke Humphries [1.78] v Devon Petersen [2.1]

Start time 21:00

While Petersen won the Darts at Home event, Humphries was the only player to beat him that night.

They have one win each from their two face-to-face meetings, with Humphries winning the most recent encounter at the World Championship. With this a difficult one to predict, go for these heavy scorers to record over +3.5 total 180s at [1.7].

Take chance on heavy win for Petersen

Devon Petersen [1.59] v Nick Kenny [2.46]

Start time 21:30

Petersen was enjoying a good start to the year, with new darts improving his game, before the interruption to the season stalled his progress.

There have been a number of big victories in recent days in this tournament and it might be worth backing Petersen to to enjoy such a win over Kenny. Back Petersen -2.5 at [2.88] on the handicap market.

Final games are short-lived affairs

Joe Murnan [2.82] v Luke Humphries [1.47]

Start time 22:00

With players having to compete in three matches in quick succession, it's perhaps not surprising that the last matches of the night are tending to be short ones.

Successful players have found their rhythm, while those that can't win the group are no doubt tired and eager to crack open a consolatory beer. At the time of writing, all six of the final two matches that have taken place in the tournament, have seen under 7.5 legs and you can back another short game at evens.