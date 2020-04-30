PDC Home Tour Betting: Hammer won't fall in Group 15

PDC Home Tour

Friday 1 May

Group 15 of the PDC Home Tour looks very closely poised, with no clear favourite or big outsider.

As the highest ranked player at 27 in the world, it's Darren Webster that's favourite at [2.8] to top the group. Scott Baker and Andy Hamilton are both tied at [3.5], while Bradley Brooks is out at [5.0].

Nathan Aspinall remains the favourite to win the tournament, but has come out a little to [7.4]. Dave Chisnall is still the second favourite at [9.4].

Closer game than odds suggest

Darren Webster [1.5] v Bradley Brooks [2.96]

Start time 19:35

It's been a pretty average start of the year for Webster. His biggest prize so far this season came when he reached the last-64 of the UK Open, which was a feat also achieved by Brooks.

For a youngster like Brooks this counts as much more of an achievement and perhaps indicates that these odds are a little too far apart. Webster should win, but it could be tight and over 7.5 legs is 4/5 on the Sportsbook.

The Hammer can bludgeon Baker

Scott Baker [1.96] v Andy Hamilton [1.9]

Start time 20:05

As you would expect with two players that are exactly the same price to win the group, the odds for this game are very tight, with Hamilton's experience seeing him just edge it.

Since winning back his tour card in January, Hamilton has won more prize money than Baker. At a price of [1.9] he's worth backing to win.

Hamilton has two recent wins over opponent

Bradley Brooks [2.02] v Andy Hamilton [1.78]

Start time 20:35

Hamilton has played Brooks twice since returning to the PDC, winning 6-2 when they met in February and then 6-3 when they played in March.

Having enjoyed two comprehensive victories over Brooks so recently, it's worth taking a chance on Hamilton winning the match, scoring the most 180s and highest checkout at 4/1.

Webster can win 180 war

Darren Webster [1.63] v Scott Baker [2.38]

Start time 21:05

Again, this is a match where you have to assume that Webster will have the class to win, but his odds are once more too short to make it worth backing him to do so.

More enticing is the price for Webster to score more 180s than Baker, which can be backed at [2.4].

Brooks has youthful promise

Scott Baker [1.82] v Bradley Brooks [2.0]

Start time 21:35

Young players have fared well in this competition, where the atmosphere is much more relaxed than in a normal tournament. Brooks became the youngest player to win a tour card when he did so in 2018 and is still only 20.

He's certainly not faring any worse on the tour this season than Baker, so the value would seem to lie with backing Brooks at [2.0].

Close game between elder statesmen of group

Andy Hamilton [2.16] v Darren Webster [1.73]

Start time 22:05

Hamilton has won five of his nine meetings with Webster (L4), although all of these games came prior to him leaving the PDC Tour in 2017.

Webster has made strides since then. With the result is doubt, back over 7.5 legs at 4/6.