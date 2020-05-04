PDC Home Tour Betting: Durrant will thrive but Kuivenhoven can surprise

PDC Home Tour

Tuesday 5 May

Live on Betfair Live Video

One of the biggest names in darts enters the PDC Home Tour on Tuesday night in Group 19.

The three time BDO World Champion Glen Durrant made the switch to the PDC last year and has already climbed up to 19 in the rankings. Durrant is the [2.1] favourite to win group 19, ahead of Justin Pipe at [3.8], Maik Kuivenhoven at [4.0] and Vincent van der Meer at [7.6].

Nathan Aspinall is still the favourite to win the tournament at [7.4], but there are now a number of players bunched closely behind him. Dave Chisnall is second favourite at [10.0]. with Chris Dobey at [11.0] and Jonny Clayton at [12.0].

Durrant will produce big finish

Glen Durrant [1.36] v Vincent van der Meer [3.4]

Start time 19:35

Durrant has been typically solid on the tour this year, taking home prize money from every event, but has yet to show his best form. That's not been the case in the Premier League, with Durrant top of the table after six games.

He should have too much quality for Van der Meer, even though the Dutchman's form has improved a little, after a torrid second half to 2019. Back Durrant to win the match and score the highest checkout at 8/11 on the Sportsbook.

Kuivenhoven can clean out Pipe

Justin Pipe [1.81] v Maik Kuivenhoven [2.18]

Start time 20:05

This could be a case of a player on his way down being favourite against an outsider, who is on his way up. Pipe has slipped down the rankings over the years and hasn't impressed on the tour this year.

Kuivenhoven joined the tour in 2019 and though he has struggled at times, he has fared well this year, twice reaching the quarter-final stages of Players Championship events. Back Kuivenhoven to cause a minor shock at [2.18].

Closely priced Dutch derby

Vincent van der Meer [2.04] v Maik Kuivenhoven [1.84]

Start time 20:30

It's a Dutch derby as the world number 85 Van der Meer takes on his countryman Kuivenhoven, who is ranked at 79.

Kuivenhoven's ranking might not be hugely higher, but he's in better form and this looks another game where it's worth backing him to win, this time at odds of [1.84].

Durrant won't blow Pipe away

Glen Durrant [1.47] v Justin Pipe [2.9]

Start time 21:00

Durrant's steady style tends to see him edging closely fought affairs, rather than steamrolling the opposition.

With that in mind, let's put faith in Pipe making this a tight game and back over 7.5 legs at 8/11.

Pipe has dominant record against opponent

Justin Pipe [1.65] v Vincent van der Meer [2.4]

Start time 21:30

These players have met twice before. Both meetings came in 2019 and Pipe won them both.

In the most recent of the matches, he won 6-1. Back Pipe to win clearly again with a -1.5 handicap, at odds of [2.1].

Kuivenhoven can win 180 battle but will lose war

Maik Kuivenhoven [3.4] v Glen Durrant [1.39]

Start time 22:00

Kuivenhoven has been putting in some decent averages and that could be key to finding some value against Durrant.

Though Durrant is top of the Premier League, a reliable bet this year has been to back him to score less 180s than his opponent. You can back Kuivenhoven to score the most 180s and lose the game at 16/5.