PDC Home Tour Betting: Dobey and Leung in form

PDC Home Tour

Thursday 30 April

Live on Betfair Live Video

Group 14 of the PDC Home Tour take place on Thursday night, with the world number 20, Chris Dobey leading the betting.

Dobey is the [1.91] favourite to progress in a competition in which reputation hasn't counted for much. Kai Fan Leung is the second favourite at [4.0], with Ron Meulenkamp at [4.5] and Ciaran Teehan at [8.0].

Nathan Aspinall remains favourite to win the tournament at [7.0]. Dave Chisnall is the next most fancied player at [9.6], while the third favourite Rob Cross at [16.0], is the shortest priced competitor yet to have made it through the opening group stage.

Dobey can win 180s battle

Chris Dobey [1.3] v Ciaran Teehan [3.9]

Start time 19:30

Dobey made the semi-finals of two majors last season and had started this year in solid form, with a last-16 appearance at the UK Open being the highlight.

The 21-year old Teehan was just finding some form before the season was paused, reaching the last-32 of two consecutive Players Championship events in Barnsley. We have to assume that Dobey will win this one, but with there not being much value here, instead go for this heavy scorer to hit the most 180s at 10/11 on the Sportsbook.

Leung has adapted well to change

Ron Meulenkamp [1.98] v Kai Fan Leung [1.9]

Start time 19:55

The Hong Kong player Leung has been involved in the Asian leg of the PDC Tour for some years, but has only just won his full Tour Card. Since his success at Q-School in January, Leung has fared well enough on the tour to suggest that his ranking will soon rise.

This form explains when Leung starts as favourite against Meulenkamp, who is the second highest ranked player in this group. Back Leung to win at [1.9].

Teehan can make it competitive

Ciaran Teehan [2.76] v Kai Fan Leung [1.45]

Start time 20:20

Lueng's form might have been good since January, but this price looks like a little of an overreaction, against a capable young player.

At the very least Teehan looks able to make this competitive and you can back over 7.5 legs to land at 4/5.

History of close matches between opponents

Chris Dobey [1.43] v Ron Meulenkamp [2.94]

Start time 20:45

Dobey leads 4-2 in encounters against Meulenkamp, with the most recent coming at the last World Championship in December.

Like the majority of their encounters, it was a hard fought affair, with Dobey winning 3-2. This is another game where over 7.5 legs should land at 4/5.

Outsider worth backing at big price

Ron Meulenkamp [1.55] v Ciaran Teehan [2.56]

Start time 21:10

There's not too much to separate these two in terms of form this year, which makes Teehan's price very tempting.

You could play it safe and go for Teehan in the handicap markets, but we're going to take a chance on him to win at [2.56].

Big win to close show

Kai Fan Leung [2.72] v Chris Dobey [1.51]

Start time 21:35

With Dobey having played well in recent months, it's worth backing him to win big in his final game of the night.

You can find odds of 2/1 for Dobey to win, score the most 180s and highest checkout.