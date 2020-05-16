PDC Home Tour Betting: Cullen can win 180 battle with Price

PDC Home Tour

Sunday 17 May

The penultimate group of the first stage of the PDC Home Tour, sees Gerwyn Price compete in the tournament for the second time.

Price is one of a quartet of players that finished second in their groups first time round and are now benefitting from a second chance. 'The Iceman' is the favourite to win Group 31 at [1.72], with Joe Cullen at [4.5], Keegan Brown at [6.0] and Bradley Brooks at [8.0].

Nathan Aspinall is the favourite to win the tournament at [8.0], but Price's current odds of [8.2] suggest that he will be a relatively short favourite, should he make it through to the next stage. Price has been backed at a high of [1000.0] to win the competition, when it appeared that he had been eliminated.

Big opening win for Price

Gerwyn Price [1.17] v Bradley Brooks [6.0]

Start time 19:35

Price performed pretty well in Group 1, winning two of his games. His only loss came against Luke Woodhouse, in a game in which his opponent averaged a remarkable 113.86 and produced a nine-dart finish.

Across his three games Price averaged a very healthy 98.41, which is one of the highest recorded in the tournament so far. Price should have too much for Brooks - who only won one of his group games - and you can back him to win the match, score the most 180s and the highest checkout at 13/8 on the Sportsbook.

Tight game ahead

Joe Cullen [1.74] v Keegan Brown [2.2]

Start time 20:05

This is actually Brown's third appearance in the competition. He played one match in Group 12 before his WiFi failed him and was then given another opportunity in Group 25, finishing second with two wins.

The world number 17 Joe Cullen is the favourite here, but Brown has won four of their five encounters (L1). All of Cullen's three matches in Group 20 were tight, so over 7.5 legs at 4/6 seems the sensible bet here.

Brown can overcome handicap

Bradley Brooks [2.46] v Keegan Brown [1.62]

Start time 20:30

Brown also has a strong record against Brooks, winning both of their two previous matches, with the most recent taking place last year.

Despite this record, Brown's price still looks a little low, but you can give it a boost by backing him -1.5 in the handicap market at [2.1].

Cullen scored 180s for fun in last group

Gerwyn Price [1.41] v Joe Cullen [3.1]

Start time 21:00

Price looks a little short here. Cullen is a consistent player and has won three of his eight matches against Price (L5), including the most recent encounter last year.

While Cullen might not win the match, he would seem to stand a good chance of hitting the most 180s. Cullen scored ten in total in Group 20, which included five in his last match. Back Cullen to score the most 180s at [3.1].

Another defeat for Brooks

Joe Cullen [1.5] v Bradley Brooks [2.86]

Start time 21:30

Cullen's ability to hit 180s could also prove key in finding some value for him to beat Brooks.

With Cullen very short to simply win the match, go for him to score the most 180s and claim victory at 7/5.

Tighter than odds suggest

Keegan Brown [3.65] v Gerwyn Price [1.31]

Start time 22:00

This is another match that Price should win, but where he looks too short. Brown has won half of their six previous meetings.

It's rare that you see over 7.5 legs available at a price as big as evens and it looks value in a match that should be tighter than the odds indicate.