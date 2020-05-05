PDC Home Tour Betting: Cullen and Wattimena too close to call

PDC Home Tour

Wednesday 6 May 2020

Live on Betfair Live Video

Group 20 of the PDC Home Tour gets underway on Wednesday night and the odds suggest it will be a closely fought affair.

Joe Cullen is the favourite at [2.5], not far ahead of Jermaine Wattimena at [2.76]. Ryan Murray is out at [5.0], with John Michael at [6.0].

Nathan Aspinall remains favourite to win the tournament, but his price has drifted out a little to [7.6]. That could be a reaction to Stephen Bunting making it through Group 18, with the former BDO World Champion coming in to [15.5].

Favourite will start with a win

Joe Cullen [1.53] v Ryan Murray [2.63]

Start time 19:35

It's been a solid if unspectacular start to the year for Cullen, with two quarter-final places in Players Championship events and a last-32 finish at the UK Open, being the highlights.

Murray has only just won his tour card and has yet to reach the latter stages of any tournament. Cullen with -1.5 in the handicap market is priced at [2.0].

Big odds available for consistent scorer

Jermaine Wattimena [1.42] v John Michael [2.96]

Start time 20:05

Our second game is a continental clash as Holland's Wattimena takes on Michael from Greece.

Wattimena was recording some high and consistent averages before the season was interrupted and it therefore seems worth taking a chance on an OddsBoost opportunity on the Sportsbook. You can back Wattimena to win the game, score the most 180s and record the highest checkout at 4/1.

Michael in better form

Ryan Murray [1.82] v John Michael [2.04]

Start time 20:30

It's hard to see why Murray is the favourite here, other than the fact that he's a new face on the tour and therefore something of an unknown quantity.

Michael has not been playing particularly great, but his achievements this year have outstripped those of Murray. Back Michael to cause a minor upset at [2.04].

Close encounter in crunch clash

Joe Cullen [1.8] v Jermaine Wattimena [2.04]

Start time 21:00

If all goes to form in other matches, this should be the game that decides who will win Group 20.

At 18 in the world, Cullen is slightly higher ranked from the PDC number 23 Wattimena and is in better form, but he has lost four of their five encounters (W1). With that in mind, go for a close game that sees over 7.5 legs land at 4/6.

Narrow win for Wattimena

Jermaine Wattimena [1.5] v Ryan Murray [2.72]

Start time 21:30

When analysis Wattimena's results this year, he victories have been close fought affairs, so there's little point in looking for a big price on a dominant win.

Instead, go for him with a fairly conservative -1.5 on the handicap market at [2.0].

Underdog has dominant record

John Michael [2.66] v Joe Cullen [1.52]

Start time 22:00

It's the outsider Michael that has won more of the past meetings between this pair, claiming victory in two of their three games (L1).

With the last encounter being back in 2017, Cullen is still a worthy favourite, but it definitely casts some doubt. Play safe by backing over 7.5 legs at 8/11.