PDC Home Tour Betting: Aspinall and Clayton can make final four

PDC Home Tour Semi-Final

Thursday 4 June

Live on Betfair Live Video

The second semi-final of the PDC Home Tour takes place on Thursday night, with two places up for grabs in Friday's final.

Nathan Aspinall is the favourite to win the group at [2.6], ahead of Rob Cross at [3.25]. Joe Cullen at [4.5] and Jonny Clayton at [5.0], complete the quartet.

Ahead of the first semi-final, Gary Anderson is the favourite to win the tournament at [3.95]. Aspinall is second favourite at [4.6], with Dave Chisnall at [6.8] and Cross at [7.4].

Cross struggling for form, despite wins

Rob Cross [1.63] v Joe Cullen [2.28]

Start time 19:30

Cross might be expected to make the final according to the odds, but based on his form in this tournament, it would be a surprise. In the first phase he averaged a lowly 82.08 when winning Group 21 and wasn't much better in the Play-Offs, when he averaged 83.17 to win Group 5.

In contrast, Cullen has produced averages of 106.65 in the first stage and then 94.87 in the second. The competitiveness of Cross means that he can often find a way to win even when not playing well, but this should at the least go long and over 9.5 legs can be backed at Evens on the Sportsbook.

Clayton was top scorer in Play-Offs

Nathan Aspinall [1.53] v Jonny Clayton [2.52]

Start time 20:00

Aspinall has yet to lose a match in this tournament (P6 W6), but his odds still look too short. Clayton has also won all of his six games and averaged more than Aspinall while doing so.

In Group 8 of the Play-Offs, Clayton averaged 99.24, which was the highest of any player during that stage. With the head-to-head standing at two wins apiece, this looks like it will be another tight game where over 9.5 legs could pay out at Evens.

Clayton will claim vital win

Joe Cullen [1.88] v Jonny Clayton [1.96]

Start time 20:30

Back in March, Clayton beat Cullen 10-4 at the UK Open en-route to the semi-final of the competition.

With that result in mind, the value could be with the narrow outsider here, with Clayton available at [1.96] to win.

Heavy scoring from group favourites

Rob Cross [2.00] v Nathan Aspinall [1.83]

Start time 21:00

Cross has had the better in past encounters, winning four of the six games between the pair, including their February meeting in the Premier League.

That casts some doubts around backing Aspinall at his biggest price of the night. Instead, let's go for both of these talented players to score three or more 180s at 9/4.

Aspinall will win 180s battle

Nathan Aspinall [1.53] v Joe Cullen [2.52]

Start time 21:30

This is another match where Aspinall has lost more often than he's won against his opponent. Cullen has four wins to Aspinall's three, from their seven past meetings.

Again, that casts doubt about backing Aspinall at such short odds. Better value is the [2.1] on offer for Aspinall to score more 180s.

Back Clayton to give 'Voltage' shock

Jonny Clayton [2.38] v Rob Cross [1.57]

Start time 22:00

Cross has won the last matches against Clayton, but with his form in this tournament so unconvincing, he could find this game a tougher proposition.

With Clayton available at a good price, it's worth taking a chance on him to win at [2.38].