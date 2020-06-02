PDC Home Tour Betting: Anderson worthy favourite, but Klaasen can surprise

PDC Home Tour Semi-Finals

Wednesday 3 May

Live on Betfair Live Video

The first of two semi-finals in the PDC Home Tour takes place on Wednesday. Once again it sees four players competing in a round robin format, but this time the top two in the group will progress to the next stage, with the tournament final taking place on Friday.

Gary Anderson is the favourite to win the group at [2.3], ahead of Dave Chisnall at [2.88]. Jelle Klaasen is third favourite at [5.5] and Mike de Decker completes the group at [6.6].

Anderson is not just the favourite to win this semi-final group, but also the tournament as a whole, at odds of [4.5]. Nathan Aspinall is second favourite at [5.3].

Anderson will win with ease again

Gary Anderson [1.3] v Mike de Decker [3.5]

Start time 19:35

De Decker caused a shock when he finished above Glen Durrant in the previous stage, but it seems unlikely that he will surprise Anderson. At the time of writing, De Decker has played more games than anyone else in this tournament and has a number of losses (P10 W6 L4).

Anderson has won all six of his games and in all of them he has won by a margin that would have seen him victorious with -2.5 on the handicap, which is available at [2.0].

Outsider has won more past encounters

Dave Chisnall [1.53] v Jelle Klaasen [2.52]

Start time 20:05

There's plenty of reason to think that these odds are a little skewed. In seventeen previous encounters, Klaasen has won ten of them (L7), including the most recent match in 2019.

Klaasen made it through to the semi-finals with a 6-1 demolition of Peter Wright. At the very least this one should be competitive and over 9.5 legs can be backed at Evens on the Sportsbook.

Favourite will win

Mike de Decker [2.1] v Jelle Klaasen [1.76]

Start time 20:35

Given their respective records, these odds seem about right. It could go either way, but Klaasen is the rightful favourite.

The price is big enough for Klaasen that there's no need to take a risk by adding any caveats. Simply back Klaasen to win at [1.76].

Anderson has strong record against Chisnall

Gary Anderson [1.73] v Dave Chisnall [2.12]

Start time 21:05

These two opponents have a long history and it's Anderson that has has the upper hand. In 24 previous games, Anderson has won 18, with one draw and five wins for Chisnall.

With such a record, the price of [1.73] for Anderson to win seems fairly generous and again it makes sense to back the straight victory.

180s limit will be broken

Dave Chisnall [1.41] v Mike de Decker [2.9]

Start time 21:35

Chisnall might struggle against Anderson, but there's little reason to think that he won't be able to deal with De Decker.

His price however is pretty slim, which makes even backing him with a handicap difficult. With both players capable of hitting 180s, lets back over 5.5 total 180s at odds of [2.2].

Heavy scoring in game which could go long

Jelle Klaasen [2.9] v Gary Anderson [1.41]

Start time 22:05

Anderson again leads in the head-to-head, with 14 wins to Klaasen's seven, but it was the Dutchman that triumphed at the UK Open back in March, winning 10-9.

That result and Klaasen's form in the home darts format, suggests that this will be closer than the odds indicate. These two are also heavy scorers and this time you can get odds of [2.8] for over 5.5 180s.