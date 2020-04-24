PDC Home Tour Betting: Smith can repeat recent win over rival

PDC Home Tour

Saturday 25 April

Live on Betfair Live Video

Group 9 of the PDC Home Tour kicks off on Saturday night and features one of the most exciting players darts players around.

The world number five Michael Smith is the favourite to win the group at odds of [1.44]. He will be competing with Martijin Kleermaker at [5.5], Harry Ward at [6.0] and the outsider Matt Clark at [9.0].

Smith is the third favourite to win the competition at [11.5]. Nathan Aspinall is slightly shorter at [11.0], with Dave Chisnall the favourite at [10.0].

Smith to get off to a winning start

Michael Smith [1.4] v Martijn Kleermaker [3.3]

Start time 19:30

Smith has been in good form this year. He produced a nine-dart finish in the Premier League and reached the final of the Masters.

Kleermaker made the switch from the BDO when he qualified for a tour card in January and has made a decent start, with a last-16 appearance at the Belgian Championship his best result so far. Smith should be in a different league though and is [1.78] to win with 1.5 in the handicap market.

Ward has been a tight winner against Clark

Harry Ward [1.61] v Matt Clark [2.38]

Start time 20:00

The 22-year old Ward is now in his second year on the tour and has made good progress, rising up to 64 in the PDC rankings.

Ward hasn't fared too well this year and may be a little short against an opponent with whom his head-to-head is evenly split (P4 W2 L2). The two victories for Ward have both only been by one leg, so we'll back over 7.5 legs at 8/11 on the Sportsbook.

180s total will be broken

Martjin Kleermaker [1.65] v Matt Clark [2.32]

Start time 20:30

Clark is again the outsider, in the second of back-to-back matches against Kleermaker.

There's little value in backing Kleermaker at this price, but as he's a solid scorer of 180s, over 2.5 in the total 180s market is a nice bet at [1.8].

Smith to complete lucrative treble

Michael Smith [1.25] v Harry Ward [3.9]

Start time 21:00

For every match in the PDC Home Tour, the Sportsbook are providing several OddsBoost bets.

One that really stands out in this game given Smith's scoring capability, is for him to win, score the highest checkout and throw the most 180s at 11/4.

Odds suggest this game will go long

Harry Ward [1.98] v Martjin Kleermaker [1.9]

Start time 21:30

There's little to separate these two in a match that features the closest set of odds from this night.

With a tight game expected, over 7.5 legs looks worth backing at 4/6.

'Bully Boy' can taunt Smith again

Matt Clark [4.5] v Michael Smith [1.2]

Start time 22:00

Smith faced Clark back in February in a European Tour Card Holder Qualifier, thrashing his opponent 6-1.

If you fancy a similar scoreline in the final game, you can back Smith with a -2.5 handicap at [1.9].