PDC Home Tour Betting: Noppert can take Meikle

PDC Home Tour

Friday 15 May

Live on Betfair Live Video

We are at the stage of the PDC Home Tour where the groups are mainly comprised of players that have been given second chances, but Group 29 features one player making his first appearance.

Cristo Reyes of Spain makes his debut in the competition and is the third favourite at [4.5]. He ranks behind the favourite Danny Noppert at [2.6] and John Henderson at [3.0], with Ryan Meikle the outsider at [5.5].

Price and Wright on course to land 999/1 wagers

The confirmation that two huge names are back in the tournament has really shaken up the the PDC Home Tour winner market. Gerwyn Price will compete in Group 31 and is now the favourite at [8.0], while Peter Wright is in Group 32 and trades at [9.0]. Glen Durrant at [10.5] leads the betting from the players that have already made it to the next stage.

The big news regarding Price and Wright of course is, having failed to top their respective groups earlier in the tournament, they have both been matched at Betfair's ceiling price of [1000.0] on the Exchange to win the PDC Home Tour.

Noppert will open with a win

Danny Noppert [1.55] v Ryan Meikle [2.56]

Start time 19:35

Noppert wasn't at his best in the somewhat lacklustre Group 22, but he has won both of his previous matches against Meikle.

The most recent win came in February, when Noppert triumphed 6-3. Back Noppert with -1.5 in the handicap market at [2.1].

Henderson has good record against opponent

John Henderson [1.7] v Cristo Reyes [2.24]

Start time 20:05

Another player with a dominant record against his opponent is Henderson, who has beaten Reyes in all three of their prior matches.

Reyes is showing signs of improvement, so it makes sense to play it safe and resist the temptation of adding any caveats and simply back Henderson to win at [1.7].

Meikle in winning form on youth circuit

Ryan Meikle [2.1] v Cristo Reyes [1.9]

Start time 20:30

Meikle played well in Group 7 and as a young player who has won two Development Tour titles this year, his status as the outsider here is questionable.

The price of [2.1] for Meikle to win looks good value and we're going to oppose Reyes again here.

Outsider has better head-to-head credentials

Danny Noppert [1.74] v John Henderson [2.1]

Start time 21:00

Noppert is marginally the higher ranked player - 26 to 32 - but apart from that it's hard to see why he's favourite here.

Henderson scored better in his group and leads 2-1 in the head-to-head. Back Henderson to win at [2.1].

Henderson can win 180 battle

John Henderson [1.65] v Ryan Meikle [2.32]

Start time 21:30

Given his standing in the game, Henderson is a worthy favourite, but he looks too short here against a player as good as Meikle.

Instead go for Henderson to score the most 180s at [1.91]. The Scot scored a total of seven in his previous three group games, while Meikle only scored one.

Reyes will be confident

Cristo Reyes [2.38] v Danny Noppert [1.63]

Start time 22:00

Noppert is a pretty heavy favourite, but Reyes will be confident going into this one, having won all three of their previous encounters, two of which took place last year.

The price of Reyes is big enough that you can play it safe in the handicap market, but we're going to take a chance and back him to win outright at [2.38].