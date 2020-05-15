PDC Home Tour Betting: Logged on Anderson won't drop out

PDC Home Tour

Saturday 16 May

Live on Betfair Live Video

The biggest story of this strange competition has undoubtedly been the saga of Gary Anderson's broadband connection.

Before the tournament began it was announced that Anderson would not be competing, as the WiFi in his Somerset home was too unreliable. Anderson was subsequently swamped with offers to rectify this issue and now he enters the tournament in Group 30, where he is the [2.2] favourite to go through to the next stage. He is up against three players that all finished second in their respective groups, with Dimitri van den Bergh at [3.5], Kim Huybrechts at [5.0] and Dirk van Duijvenbode at [5.5].

The relaxed attitude to the rules of this competition, has seen a number of players backed at huge prices when it looked like they were out of the tournament, only for them to be given a second chance. Anderson is one of them, having been backed at a high of [390.0] to win the Home Tour. He's now available at [18.0], while Peter Wright at [9.0] and Gerwyn Price at [8.2] have both been matched at [1000.0].

Anderson will get off to a flyer

Gary Anderson [1.53] v Dirk van Duijvenbode [2.66]

Start time 19:35

Before the season was halted, Anderson was in good form. In February he's reached the semi-finals of the Masters and won a Players Championship Event, while he was sitting in mid-table in the highly competitive Premier League (P6 W2 D2 L2).

He should have too much for Van Duijvenbode, who only won one of his matches in Group 23 and has lost all three of his matches against the Scot. Back Anderson to get off to a flyer, by winning the match, scoring the most 180s and the highest checkout at 5/2 on the Sportsbook.

Close game seems likely

Dimitri van den Bergh [1.7] v Kim Huybrechts [2.26]

Start time 20:05

Like Van Duijvenbode, Van den Bergh also finished second in his group despite only winning one match, but he actually played pretty well, scoring a higher average than Huybrechts managed.

Van de Bergh leads the head-to-head 5-3, but Huybrechts has the more recent win. It's a tough one to call and therefore it makes sense to be cautious and back over 7.5 legs at 4/6.

Huybrechts has recent form against opponent

Dirk van Duijvenbode [2.1] v Kim Huybrechts [1.86]

Start time 20:30

Huybrechts is a worthy favourite. He has won three of his four matches against Van Duijvenbode (L1), including each of the last three.

At these odds there is little need to add any complications, so simply back Huybrechts to win again at [1.86].

Heavy scorers can break 180s limit

Gary Anderson [1.71] v Dimitri van den Bergh [2.3]

Start time 21:00

Van Den Bergh is a player on the up, reaching the quarter-finals of both the World Championship and the UK Open.

He scored seven 180s in his three group games in this competition and with Anderson being one of the top scorers of 180s in the Premier League, backing over 4.5 to land at [2.2] seems a decent bet.

Van den Bergh collects DVD wins

Dimitri van den Bergh [1.7] v Dirk van Duijvenbode [2.4]

Start time 21:30

Van den Bergh and Van Duijvenbode have a long history. Meeting twelve times in total, Van den Bergh has won ten of them - including the last five - while Van Duijvenbode has only won twice.

That record makes Van den Bergh's price look generous and given his dominance, it's worth backing him to win, score the most 180s and highest checkout at 10/3.

Anderson can handle the handicap

Kim Huybrechts [2.5] v Gary Anderson [1.63]

Start time 22:00

Huybrechts and Anderson also go way back. In total they have met 22 times, with Anderson winning 15 to Huybrechts total of seven.

Anderson has won each of the last four encounters and you can back him with -1.5 in the handicap market at [1.91].