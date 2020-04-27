PDC Home Tour Betting: Keegan nice price against De Decker

PDC Home Tour

Tuesday 28 April

Live on Betfair Live Video

Nathan Aspinall became the first player ranked in the top ten to make it through the group stage of the PDC Home Tour on Sunday night. As a result, he's the new favourite to win the tournament at [7.2], ahead of Dave Chisnall at [9.6].

Hoping to join Aspinall in the next stage are four more contenders in Group 12. Max Hopp, Keegan Brown, Mike De Decker and Conan Whitehead will all go head-to-head on Tuesday night.

It's Hopp, as the world number 24 who is favourite to progress at [2.78]. Brown is second favourite at [3.6], with De Decker at [4.0] and Whitehead at [5.4].

Tighter match than odds suggest

Max Hopp [1.66] v Mike de Decker [2.4]

Start time 19:30

Two young European players meet in the first match of the night, as the 23-year old Hopp of Germany takes on the 24-year old De Decker from Belgium.

Though Hopp is the favourite and in better form, it's De Decker who has fared best in previous encounters, winning three of their four games (L1). This then, could be a tighter match than the odds indicate and over 7.5 legs can be backed at 4/6 on the Sportsbook.

Whitehead was white hot against Brown

Keegan Brown [1.73] v Conan Whitehead [2.3]

Start time 20:00

Whitehead might be the outsider here, but he beat Brown 6-2 back in February, recording a season high average of 103.65.

With that result relatively fresh in both memories, back Whitehead to score the most 180s in the match at 13/8.

De Decker a capable finisher

Mike de Decker [1.86] v Conan Whitehead [2.02]

Start time 20:30

It's no surprise to see that the odds in this one are tight. Both players have produced solid if unspectacular form this year, with De Decker's youthful promise seeing him as the narrow favourite.

De Decker is proving himself as a decent finisher, so rather than banking on him to win this one, go for the Belgian to hit the highest checkout at 10/11.

Brown can win 180 battle in close encounter

Max Hopp [1.78] v Keegan Brown [2.16]

Start time 21:00

Hopp is the slight favourite, but his past matches with Brown have been evenly shared, with both winning three apiece.

Brown has been in the better scoring form this year, so let's bank on him to hit the most 180s at odds of 11/8.

Time for Brown to deliver

Keegan Brown [1.76] v Mike de Decker [2.18]

Start time 21:30

A former World Youth Championship winner, Brown is approaching the age where he is expected to start to fulfil his youthful promise.

This evenly matched group has provided more closely priced games than most and Brown is decent value to win this one at [1.76].

Big win for Hopp in final game

Conan Whitehead [2.56] v Max Hopp [1.58]

Start time 22:00

The suspension of the season would have been more frustrating for Hopp than most players, as he had not been particularly active on the tour this season.

His form in 2019 was very encouraging though and suggests that Hopp can become a major force in the sport. Back him to close the night with a big result. Betfair's OddsBoost is offering 4/1 on him winning the match, scoring the most 180s and hitting the highest checkout.