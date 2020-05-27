PDC Home Tour Betting: Humphries big price to upset Anderson again

PDC Home Tour

Thursday 28 May

Live on Betfair Live Video

The new tournament favourite enters the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs on Thursday, as Gary Anderson competes in Group 3.

Anderson leads the betting to win the group and go through to the next stage at [1.86]. Luke Humphries is [3.2], with Jamie Lewis at [6.8] and Nick Kenny at [12.0].

Peter Wright's exit on Tuesday night has seen a big shakeup in the betting to win the tournament. Wright was favourite, but Anderson now leads the betting at [8.4], ahead of Nathan Aspinall at [9.8].

Anderson to start with a bang

Gary Anderson [1.25] v Nick Kenny [3.8]

Start time 19:35

Both players won all three of their group games, but Kenny did so with one of the lowest overall averages of the 32 group winners.

On paper this should be Anderson's easiest game and you can back him to win the match, score the most 180s and produce the highest checkout at 11/4 on the Sportsbook.

Humphries can beat Lewis again

Luke Humphries [1.5] v Jamie Lewis [2.62]

Start time 20:05

If there's a player likely to challenge Anderson in Group 3, it's Humphries. He underperformed in finishing second in Group 5 behind Kenny in the previous stage, but took full advantage when given another opportunity in Group 28, scoring the third highest overall average of the tournament with 101.83.

Lewis won Group 1 ahead of Wright, but was erratic in his three matches (W2 L1). Humphries has beaten Lewis in both of their two matches and is 8/5 to win the match and score the most 180s.

Match could go long

Nick Kenny [2.14] v Jamie Lewis [1.8]

Start time 20:30

Lewis is the favourite here, but Kenny has won both of their two previous encounters, albeit back in 2015.

With the result in doubt, let's bank on this being a tight encounter. Over 9.5 legs is Evens.

Humphries can upset odds for second time this year

Gary Anderson [1.51] v Luke Humphries [2.62]

Start time 21:00

The value has to be win Humphries here. He beat Anderson 7-5 in the Premier League as recently as March.

There's a temptation to play it safe and go for a shorter price in the handicap markets, but let's take a chance on Humphries beating Anderson again at tempting odds of [2.62].

180s bet paid out in last meeting

Luke Humphries [1.41] v Nick Kenny [2.92]

Start time 21:30

Kenny finished above Humphries in Group 5, after beating him 5-3 in the opening game. Humphries should gain revenge here, but his price is not attractive after that recent loss to his opponent.

In that match, Kenny hit four 180s, with Humphries scoring two. Over the longer format, odds of Evens for both players to score two or more 180s, look generous.

Anderson had dominant record over opponent

Jamie Lewis [3.3] v Gary Anderson [1.31]

Start time 22:00

Anderson has a strong record against Lewis, winning seven of their previous eight matches (L1).

With the most recent encounter seeing Anderson win 6-2, go for the Scot to win with -2.5 on the handicap at [2.1].