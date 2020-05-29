PDC Home Tour Betting: Cross can emerge from tough group

PDC Home Tour

Saturday 30 May

Live on Betfair Live Video

Group 5 of the PDC Home Tour Play-Offs sees some heavy hitters meeting, with all four players having won all of their games in their previous groups.

It's the world number four Rob Cross who is the favourite to progress at [2.22]. Ryan Searle gave one of the best performances in the last stage and is [3.5], while Luke Woodhouse hit a nine-dart finish and is [4.2]. The outsider is Daniel Larsson at [10.5], who has already upset the odds when he won Group 23.

Gary Anderson progressed to the semi-final stage on Thursday and is the new favourite to win the tournament at [4.5]. Nathan Aspinall is [7.2] and Dave Chisnall is [9.8], while Cross is the joint fourth favourite at [14.0] with Chris Dobey.

Cross can get off to flying start

Rob Cross [1.31] v Daniel Larsson [3.3]

Start time 19:35

Larsson did brilliantly to reach this stage, but he looks likely to be the weakest player in this group and Cross should begin the night with a win.

With Larsson only scoring one 180 in his previous three group games, Cross to win and score the most 180s at 5/6 on the Sportsbook, looks a safe bet.

180s will flow

Ryan Searle [1.66] v Luke Woodhouse [2.24]

Start time 20:05

This looks like it will be a tighter match than the odds suggest. They have a win apiece from their two previous encounters, with Woodhouse winning the most recent game 6-4.

The value could lie with Woodhouse then, but with this result a tough one to call, let's back Searle and Woodhouse to follow their heavy scoring in the previous stage, by both hitting two 180s at 11/10.

Woodhouse has recent win over opponent

Daniel Larsson [2.36] v Luke Woodhouse [1.6]

Start time 20:35

The two met as recently as February at the Players Championship event in Barnsley and it was Woodhouse that emerged as the 6-3 winner.

With this match also being a first to six, odds of [2.0] for Woodhouse to win with -1.5 on the handicap are worth snapping up.

Cross can build on perfect record

Rob Cross [1.6] v Ryan Searle [2.36]

Start time 21:05

Cross has won all four of his games against Searle, but the latter's performances in Group 6 - in which he eliminated James Wade - make the odds for the favourite look a little short.

This could be another instance where backing the favourite with -1.5 on the handicap makes sense, again at odds of [2.0]. All four previous wins for Cross have seen him overcome that margin.

Will Searle produce another big finish?

Ryan Searle [1.4] v Daniel Larsson [2.96]

Start time 21:35

Searle got progressively better in Group 6, averaging 96.49 in first first match, 100.64 in his second and 103.26 in his final outing.

If Searle can do something similar then the OddsBoost price of 11/4 for him to win the match, score the most 180s and highest checkout, could be worth a try.

Cross to end night with a clear win

Luke Woodhouse [2.06] v Rob Cross [1.5]

Start time 22:05

Cross also has a strong record against Woodhouse, winning three of their previous four matches (L1).

All of those victories have seen Cross win by a relatively large margin, so odds of [2.5] for him at -2.5 on the handicap, could prove generous.