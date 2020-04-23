PDC Home Tour Betting: Back Clayton to win vital opener

Another of the world's top ten failed to make it through the group stage on Wednesday night, when James Wade crashed out.

Instead it was Ryan Searle that topped Group 6, with the best display we've seen in the PDC Home Tour so far, as he twice averaged over 100 and won all three of his games. Searle is now available at [16.0] to win the tournament, with Dave Chisnall still the favourite at [10.0].

The favourite to qualify from Group 8 is Jonny Clayton at [2.3]. He will compete with Adam Hunt at [4.0], David Pallett at [5.0] and Richard North at [6.0].

Clayton the man in form

Jonny Clayton [1.57] v Adam Hunt [2.52]

Start time 19:30

Clayton is currently number 15 in the world and he's been in fine form in big competitions this year, reaching the quarter-finals of the Masters and then the semi-final of the UK Open.

He looks a relatively big price against Hunt, whose ranking in this group seems to be based more upon on his youthful promise than achievements. Clayton has won both of their previous meetings and is available at [2.0] with -1.5 in the handicap market.

Value compass points North

Richard North [1.83] v David Pallett [1.91]

Start time 20:00

The two outsiders meet in an encounter that based on current form, looks likely to be an even contest, with North's extra consistency making him the deserved narrow favourite.

There could be some value in North's price based on his record against Pallett. He's won all four of their matches and is worth backing to win again at [1.83].

Hunt a big price to win 180 battle

Adam Hunt [1.73] v David Pallett [2.2]

Start time 20:30

Pallet's record against Hunt makes for better reading. He's lost three of their five contests, but has won the last two.

While Hunt's odds to win don't represent particularly good value, he is a big price at 9/4 on the Sportsbook to score the most 180s. Pallet can be a capable scorer, but Hunt has been more consistent in that regard this year.

Back dominant win for Clayton

Jonny Clayton [1.47] v Richard North [2.82]

Start time 21:00

As you might expect given his form before the season was suspended, Clayton was scoring heavily and producing some strong checkout percentages.

With that in mind, Clayton could be worth backing to win the game, score the most 180s and record the highest checkout, at odds of 5/2.

North has perfect record against favourite

Richard North [2.32] v Adam Hunt [1.66]

Start time 21:30

North has won both of his two matches against Hunt, with the last coming fairly recently, in October of last year.

With that record and a favourable price, back North -1.5 in the handicap market at [1.79].

Clayton can win big again

David Pallett [2.72] v Jonny Clayton [1.5]

Start time 22:00

Clayton won the last of his meetings with Pallett 6-1 last year and with his opponent possibly out of contention by this third game, it could be another big win for the Welshman.

The odds of Clayton winning with a -2.5 handicap are tempting at [2.8].