PDC Darts at Home Betting: Beaton can continue run against Klaasen

Darts at Home

Wednesday 8 April

Live on YouTube

There are not many sports in which two competitors can take each other on from the comfort of their own respective homes, but darts is one of them.

With the darts season - like almost every other sport - currently on hold, the innovative folk at the PDC have devised Darts at Home. The competition involves four players competing in a mini-league, in which each player has three matches, played over nine legs.

In the first Darts at Home event last week, Devon Petersen emerged on top. This week, Nathan Aspinall, Steve Beaton, Stephen Bunting and Jelle Klaasen will be competing.

The sportsbook have Aspinall as favourite at 10/11, with Bunting at 7/2, Beaton at 4/1 and Klaasen at 9/2. Here's our predictions for the individual matches.

'Asp' Premier League record points to opportunity

Nathan Aspinall [1.43] v Steve Beaton [2.86]

Start time 19:30

As the world number six, Aspinall is a short priced favourite in all three of his games. Though clearly the best player in this tournament, one of the aspects that sets apart the top stars, is their ability to handle to pressure of a large crowd. That is an element that will be missing from this competition.

A safe bet is for there to be over 2.5 180s at evens on the sportsbook. Aspinall has the joint second most 180s in the Premier League this season and Beaton can also be a heavy scorer.

Bunting has recent win over rival

Stephen Bunting [1.93] v Jelle Klaasen [1.98]

Start time 20:00

Bunting beat Klaasen 6-5 in the PDPA Players Championship at Wigan back in February.

With that game having been so tight, the odds are appropriately close. Combining a Bunting win with him to score the most 180s, boosts his price to 11/4.

Former BDO king has strong record against Aspinall

Nathan Aspinall [1.52] v Stephen Bunting [2.68]

Start time 20:30

The two favourites meet in the third match of the night and all indications suggest that Aspinall is too short.

Bunting also played Aspinall in the February event in Wigan and ran out as 6-5 winner. It was the former BDO world champion's third win against Aspinall in four meetings (L1) and this should be a competitive encounter. Over 7.5 legs is 8/11.

Value lies with Bronzed Adonis

Steve Beaton [1.9] v Jelle Klaasen [1.98]

Start time 21:00

Beaton is another player that has a dominant record over his opponent, beating Klaasen in 16 of their 25 encounters (L9).

Who knows whether it will count for anything in this unusual format, but it does at least suggest that the value lies with Beaton. Back 'The Bronzed Adonis' to win at [1.9] on the exchange.

Take a chance on dominant Aspinall win

Nathan Aspinall [1.39] v Jelle Klaasen [3.0]

Start time 21:30

Aspinall has won each of his three most recent meetings with Klaasen and is realistically priced, considering that his opponent will be playing the second of back-to-back matches.

With Aspinall at such short odds, trust in his class to tell. Aspinall is 11/4 to win the match, score the highest checkout and the most 180s.

Bunting no stranger to Beaton danger

Steve Beaton [1.98] v Stephen Bunting [1.9]

Start time 22:00

Again, Beaton has a strong record against his foe, having defeated Bunting in six of their nine matches (L3).

This includes five wins from the six most recent encounters. Beaton is 17/10 to win the match and score the highest checkout.