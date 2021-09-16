Nordic Darts Masters Tips: Lucky D To Cause An Upset
This weekend sees Forum Copenhagen host the inaugural Nordic Darts Masters as part of the World Series of Darts. Abigail Davies predicts an early exit for Michael van Gerwen...
"While the World Series of Darts tournaments provide a fantastic opportunity to see players in action that we don't normally get the chance to, I don’t think many of the eight PDC stars will struggle against their Nordic and Baltic opponents on Friday night"
The Queen of the Palace returns
After narrowly missing out on the 2021 World Darts Championship, Fallon Sherrock makes an eagerly awaited return to the big stage this weekend, a year to the day since her last televised appearance in a PDC tournament.
Dubbed The Queen of the Palace after her history-making exploits at the Ally Pally in 2019, Sherrock will take on Danish World Cup representative Niels Heinsøe on Friday night, hoping for her first victory at a World Series event.
Sherrock has had averages ranging from low 70s to over 101 in recent weeks but whilst consistency has been lacking, I am backing her to win with a leg handicap of -1.5 at 4/5
An early exit for The Green Machine
World number 3 Michael van Gerwen faces Darius Labanauskas who was sublime for Lithuania at the World Cup last weekend.
Darius also won the last meeting between the two players back in February and if anyone is going to cause an upset on the opening night in Copenhagen, I think it'll be the man whose social media content is a bizarre yet thrilling mystery, Lucky D. You can back Labanauskas to beat MvG at 7/2
Routine evening for top-ranked players
While the World Series of Darts tournaments provide a fantastic opportunity to see players in action that we don't normally get the chance to, aside from MvG I don't think many of the eight PDC stars will struggle against their Nordic and Baltic opponents on Friday evening and am backing Dimitri Van den Bergh, Gerwyn Price and Peter Wright in a Most 180s, High Checkout and Win Match treble at 53/10
