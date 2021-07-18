Monday World Matchplay Tips: Van Gerwen will overcome handicap

PDC World Matchplay

Monday 19 July

Live on Sky Sports Arena

Monday night at the World Matchplay sees the fourth and final quarter of the draw in action.

This section of the draw features Michael van Gerwen, who was the pre-tournament favourite at 6.25/1, before Gerwyn Price moved into 5.24/1, after the World Champion came through his first round match. With Price having to face Jonny Clayton in the next round and then possibly Dimitri van den Bergh in the quarter-finals, the value would appear to be with MVG.

Van Gerwen is the 2.35/4 favourite to win the fourth quarter, ahead of Gary Anderson at 5.24/1, Nathan Aspinall at 6.25/1, Stephen Bunting at 10.09/1, Mervyn King at 11.521/2, Daryl Gurney at 12.011/1, Damon Heta at 13.012/1 and Ian White at 15.014/1.

Opener will be tight

Daryl Gurney 1.9310/11 v Ian White 2.021/1

Start time, 19:15

This match has appropriately close odds, with both players in decent but unexceptional form. Gurney is the slight favourite, as the higher ranked player, who has had marginally better results of late.

When these two last met in June, it was White that won 6-4. This looks set to be tight and you can back over 16.5 legs at odds of 1.738/11.

Another long game ahead

Nathan Aspinall 1.768/11 v Mervyn King 2.26/5

Start time, 20:10

Aspinall reminded everyone how good a player he is in this season's Premier League, making the play-offs for the second successive year. His form in knockout competitions has not been so impressive, with King having performed better over the last few months.

King won 10-3 when these players faced each other in The Masters, but Aspinall is a player that feeds off the crowd and may be helped by the fans at the Blackpool Winter Gardens. This looks like another game that could go long, so back over 16.5 legs again at 1.738/11.

MVG will win big

Michael van Gerwen 1.331/3 v Damon Heta 3.55/2

Start time, 21:05

Van Gerwen may no longer be world number one, but he finished top of the pile in the Premier League, before losing in the semi-finals of the play-offs. He's yet to win a trophy this year though, losing in the final of two Players Championship events, which includes the most recent one, where he was defeated 8-2 in the final by Peter Wright.

Heta beat Van Gerwen 7-3 when they last met, back in February, but we have to expect the Dutchman to rise to the big occasion. Back MVG with -2.5 in the handicap market at 1.768/11.

180s will flow

Gary Anderson 1.728/11 v Stephen Bunting 2.265/4

Start time, 22:00

Bunting was in good form during super Series 5, winning the first Players Championship event with an 8-4 victory over Van den Bergh in the final. Yet while Bunting may be in the better form of late, you can never discount Anderson, as he proved last year in reaching the final of this tournament and the World Championship.

Anderson is rightful favourite, but Bunting definitely has a strong chance. With both players being heavy scorers, backing them to hit four 180s apiece seems a safe bet at 1.674/6.