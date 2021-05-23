Monday Premier League Darts Tips: Wade can inflict fatal blow to Snakebite

Premier League Darts - Night 13

Monday 24 May

Live on Sky Sports Arena

The Premier League will conclude this week, with four more nights of action to decide who will compete in Friday's play-offs.

Michael van Gerwen is currently top of the Premier League and is the favourite to win at 2.89/5. Third in the table, but second in the betting is Dimitri van den Bergh at 4.84/1, ahead of second placed Nathan Aspinall and fifth placed Jonny Clayton, who are both at 8.07/1. Jose de Sousa is currently occupying the fourth play-off position and is ranked fifth favourite at 8.415/2.

A new element will be introduced into this last week of action, as fans are allowed back into the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes. The likes of Clayton, De Sousa and Van den Bergh have all climbed the rankings at a time when there have been no spectators at events.

Anderson was in fine form

Jonny Clayton 2.1411/10 v Gary Anderson 2.6813/8; The Draw 4.94/1

Start time, 19:15

This is a big opportunity for Clayton, on a night that the four players ahead of him in the league are all playing each other. The same could of course be said for Anderson, who has won his last two games and is only two points away from the play-offs himself.

Anderson averaged 107.85 in his last appearance against Van den Bergh. With that in mind, back the two-time World Champion to average over 96.5 at 1.834/5, which looks way too low.

Big hitters clash

Jose de Sousa 2.466/4 v Dimitri van den Bergh 2.265/4; The Draw 4.77/2

Start time, 20:00

If Clayton were to win his match, both De Sousa and Van Den Bergh could find themselves slipping out of the top four.

When they last met, it was the Portuguese player that blitzed the Belgian with a 7-3 win. The standard is likely to be high again, as these heavy hitters meet and Van den Bergh should average over 99.5 at 1.834/5, having averaged over 100 in each of his last three games.

Aspinall will win 180s battle but lose war

Nathan Aspinall 3.211/5 v Michael van Gerwen 1.8910/11; The Draw 4.94/1

Start time, 20:45

Aspinall has been underrated throughout this Premier League season, but it's hard to back against MVG when you consider the form that he had hit, in the last round of matches.

A safe bet here is to back Aspinall to score the most 180s at 1.674/6. You could also consider combining it with Van Gerwen to win, which brings odds of 3.211/5.

Machine was functioning better than Wright

James Wade 2.265/4 v Peter Wright 2.427/5; The Draw 4.94/1

Start time, 21:30

The evening ends with the bottom two in the table meeting each other. For Wright in particular, a win is vital, as he already trails fourth spot by five points, but it's also hard to see Wade having any chance of making the play-offs unless he wins.

In the last round of games, it was Wade who was in the much better form, averaging 110.28 in defeat to Van Gerwen on the last night. Cautiously back Wade to win this one at 1.834/5 in the Draw No Bet market.