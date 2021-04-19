Monday Premier League Darts Tips: Back big win for MVG

Premier League Darts - Night 6

Sunday 18 April

Live on Sky Sports Action

The Premier League Darts returns on Monday for four consecutive nights of action, with the threat of elimination hanging over every competitor.

Thursday will see is the Premier League's 'Judgement Night', when the bottom two players in the table will be eliminated. After five straight defeats so far, it would be a massive surprise if Glen Durrant wasn't one of those players. Durrant is the favourite to be eliminated at 1.011/100, with Jose De Sousa and James Wade both at 3.55/2, Gary Anderson at 5.59/2, Rob Cross at 6.05/1 and Nathan Aspinall at 6.511/2.

The battle to win the Premier League is also wide open. Michael van Gerwen is currently fourth in the table, but leads the betting at 2.767/4. Table topping Jonny Clayton is the second favourite at 5.59/2, with Peter Wright at 6.05/1 and Dimitri van den Bergh at 8.88/1.

Anderson will outscore Cross

Rob Cross 3.185/40 v Gary Anderson 2.1411/10; The Draw 4.47/2

Start time 19:15

Cross was eliminated on Judgement Night last year, but he has started well this season and has an identical record to Anderson after five games (W2 D1 L2). These odds should probably be closer.

One market in which Anderson is the worthy favourite is to hit the most 180s at 1.834/5. Anderson has the third highest amount of 180s in the Premier League so far, with 22 from his five matches.

De Sousa can break average

Jose De Sousa 2.3211/8 v James Wade 2.6813/8; The Draw 4.3100/30

Start time 19:55

De Sousa currently occupies the second elimination spot alongside Durrant, but he is only two points from a play-off spot.

Wade is a point ahead of De Sousa and has made a decent enough start, having been drafted in as a late replacement for Gerwyn Price. This game could go either way, so back De Sousa to average over 98.5 at 1.834/5, which 'The Special One' has managed in each of his last three games.

Top two face off

Jonny Clayton 2.285/4 v Dimitri van den Bergh 2.77/4; The Draw 4.3100/30

Start time 20:35

You wouldn't know that these two players are Premier League debutants, with Clayton topping the Premier League and Van den Bergh just behind him in second.

The standard should be very high in this one and backing both players to score three or more 180s looks a safe bet at 1.738/11.

Another loss for Durrant

Glen Durrant 11.521/2 v Michael van Gerwen 1.192/11; The Draw 9.89/1

Start time 21:15

Things don't get any easier for Durrant, as he takes on the favourite Van Gerwen. Last season's Premier League champion has yet to even break an average of 90 so far and on current form, it almost seems for the best that Durrant is eliminated, before his confidence is further dented.

It's hard to look past a Van Gerwen win and you can back the Dutchman to win the match, score the most 180s and highest checkout, at odds of 2.3811/8.

Aspinall will produce again

Nathan Aspinall 3.814/5 v Peter Wright 1.875/6; The Draw 4.67/2

Start time 21:55

Aspinall reached the final of the Premier League last year and is currently third this season. Only Van den Bergh has beaten him so far and even that was a narrow 7-5 defeat.

This match should be much tighter than the odds suggest and Aspinall should average over 96.5 at odds of 1.834/5.

