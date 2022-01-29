Mastes Darts Tips: Bully Boy to breeze through

Gerwyn Price is 4/1 to become the second Welshman to win this tournament while five-time winner of this event Michael van Gerwen is 7/2 to go all the way again. Jonny Clayton is 7/1 to retain the title with 2019 runner up James Wade out at 25/1.

Bully Boy to charge past The Eagle

Michael Smith is going to win a major televised tournament in 2022, I really do believe that.

He's one of the best players not to have won one but it's clear to see that he's edging closer to realising his dream.

Many, including myself, thought his time had come at the World Championship but whilst the Ally Pally defeat will have hurt him, I'm more confident than ever that Bully Boy is more resilient and will bounce back this weekend.

He has of course reached the final here before. He won't need reminding that it was also Peter Wright who got the better of him at the Marshall Arena in 2020.

His section of the draw this weekend certainly could have been a lot worse.

He will take on Krzysztof Ratajski for a place in the quarter-final where he would face either James Wade or Dave Chisnall.

The Polish Eagle was far from convincing in his victory over Gabriel Clemens who had multiple opportunities to get his first win over Ratajski in eight attempts.

Averaging just over 88 and looking woeful with his first dart in particular, he will need to significantly up his game to get close to Smith tonight.

I fancy Smith to come through and have put him in a double along with Rob Cross to beat Jose de Sousa at 29/20.

I also think Smith will better him on the 180s, Smith to win and hit the most 180s is available at 8/13.

Chizzy got our heads spinning

When Dave Chisnall is on form, he is one of the best to watch. A player with immense scoring power but his finishing has too often been his achilles heel.

Against Stephen Bunting, it all came together for the world number 13 who was clinical on the outer ring as he steamrollered The Bullet with 60% on doubles.

Next up for Chisnall is world number four James Wade. Despite making it to the semi-final of the 2022 World Championship, The Machine was underwhelming throughout the tournament as he struggled to find his a-game.

If Chizzy can replicate his ruthless opening round performance, he has a superb chance of recording a second successive win over Wade, he is 9/10 to do so.