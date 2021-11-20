Grand Slam of Darts Tips: Wright must improve to beat Fallon

After beating Jonny Clayton in the last 16, Gerwyn price is now joint favourite with Michael van Gerwen to win the tournament, they are both available at 13/8, while MvG's quarter-final opponent Michael Smith is 14/1 to lift the trophy.

Wright's doubling is not all right

Peter Wright is incredibly fortunate to still be in this tournament after stumbling over the line against reigning champion Jose de Sousa. His combination finishing has been unconvincing and his doubles in general haven't been much better.

Yet to take out a ton-plus finish in this year's Grand Slam, his checkout percentage is currently 25.45 for this event. In comparison, he ended his successful World Matchplay run in July with 48% on doubles and seven 100+ checkouts.

If Wright doesn't raise his level significantly, Fallon will have a superb chance of avenging the defeat he inflicted on her in the first group game of this tournament.

Sherrock herself said that she used that opening match experience to take in the occasion and prepare herself for the remainder of the event and I think you can say it's working out well for her.

Her demeanour on stage is remarkable. The little nod of acceptance when Mensur Suljovic took a 2-0 lead would be perceived by many as negativity but it kicked her into gear. She shook her head, stepped up and hit a 180 then went on to reel off the next 3 legs.

So far in this tournament she has had out shots of 100, 124, 141 and 170, whilst Peter's biggest finish is 90. Sherrock is 11/10 to hit the highest checkout on Saturday evening.

MvG continues to produce his best

There was something quite special on Thursday night, after all of the exciting Fallon and Development Tour player hype, that Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson produced such a classic at the end of the night. It was like hearing your favourite song come on in a nightclub before leaving to go home.

A proper battle between two of the game's greats. MvG back to his scintillating best and Anderson looking as fired up for a match as I've seen him in quite some time. Two heavyweights exchanging blows. Unrelenting darting drama at its finest.

Michael is delivering these performances consistently and it's definitely time to stop talking about whether he's back, he has been for some time.

Next up is Michael Smith who found a way past Joe Cullen despite missing 25 darts at a double.

I think it's safe to say that Mighty Mike won't allow Bully Boy off the hook if he's as slack at the end of legs as he was against Cullen but the encouraging sign for Smith is that a few years ago, he'd probably have gone on to lose that match.

At the start of the tournament I fancied Smith to go on and lift the trophy and if he can find a way past van Gerwen when the former World Champion is in this form, I'll fancy his chances even more.

In the last 16, Smith hit six 180s and van Gerwen hit eight. In their quarter-final meeting which is best of 31 legs, I'm backing both players to throw nine or more at 5/2.

The last person to hit a 9-darter at the Slam was Dimitri Van den Bergh in 2018 but I think we've got a good chance of seeing a perfect leg in this match, it's 11/1 to happen.