Grand Slam of Darts Tips: Sherrock to make more history

Formerly an event which saw PDC and BDO players come together, the dissolution of the British Darts Organisation means that for the first time in the history of the Grand Slam, this will not be a cross-code competition.

Instead, qualifiers from the PDC Challenge and Development Tours will complete the field.

Reigning champion Jose de Sousa has been largely inconsistent over recent months and is 14/1 to retain the title. World number one Gerwyn Price is 10/3 to win the tournament but his compatriot Jonny Clayton, the man who has played the most stupendous darts this year, is close behind at 5/1.

RJR could cause an upset in Group B

Rusty-Jake Rodriguez has been a dominant force on the European Development Tour but finds himself in a tough group with Mervyn King, Jonny Clayton and World Youth Champion Bradley Brooks.

His highest televised average is currently 87 but I would back him to eclipse that in Wolverhampton.

There have been some slightly erratic averages from the Austrian of late, ranging from 68 to 105.8 in his last 11 games, but I don't doubt that he'll cause problems for the others in Group B. The confident 20-year-old won't be phased by any of his opponents and is 5/2 to get out of his group.

Whilst I think Rodriguez has a chance of progressing, I fully expect Jonny Clayton to take maximum points from their encounter and fancy him to complete the match treble of most 180s, highest checkout and win at 5/2, on Saturday afternoon.

Dobey to make the most of late call up

It is, of course, disappointing that fifth seed Dimitri Van den Bergh will be absent after testing positive for Covid-19, but I was really pleased to see Chris Dobey take his place.

Dangerous Dobey has been impressive this year and is set to make his second appearance in this tournament, after reaching the quarter-finals back in 2016.

Late call ups often do well in big tournaments and I think we'll be adding Hollywood to the list of players to do so.

He opens his campaign against Rowby-John Rodriguez, brother of Rusty-Jake, on Saturday afternoon with Stephen Bunting and Ryan Joyce also in Group D.

The last time Dobey played the Austrian, he came out on top with an average in excess of 105. We've seen the 31-year-old produce averages similar to this regularly in recent pro-tour events and I think he'll bring that form onto the big stage in Wolverhampton.

Dobey has also won seven of his eight meetings with Bunting and is certainly close to the form that saw him enjoy runs to the semi-final of the 2019 Players Championship Finals and World Grand Prix, along with the final of the Danish Darts Open in the same year. I'm backing him to top his group at 5/4.

Sherrock to progress to second round

Fallon Sherrock makes her Grand Slam debut against former World Champion Peter Wright, a winnable tie given how Peter has played over recent weeks.

You need to be quick out of the traps in the group stages at the Grand Slam as the shorter format can be unforgiving, as Wright himself found out last year.

Over recent weeks, Snakebite has looked a shadow of the player who was untouchable en route to claiming the Matchplay title four months ago.

Inconsistency perhaps expected due to the constant tinkering with his darts but at the moment, Wright doesn't seem to have the answer and failed to make it past the first round of the last two players championship events, just over a week ago.

Gabriel Clemens and Mike De Decker are the other two players in Group E and based on current form, I can't imagine Fallon will fear playing either of them.

I think Sherrock has a superb opportunity to become the first woman to reach the second round of the Grand Slam, she is 3/1 to qualify from her group.