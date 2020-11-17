Grand Slam of Darts Tips: Bully Boy and De Sousa will score heavily

PDC Grand Slam of Darts

Tuesday 17 November

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

The opening day of the Grand Slam of Darts was an eventful one and we have already seen a major change in the betting for the tournament winner.

Michael van Gerwen started in the unfamiliar position of third favourite, but is now the shortest priced player at 4.57/2. Just behind him at 4.67/2 is Gerwyn Price, who survived a major scare to beat Mikuru Suzuki 5-4, while Peter Wright is now out to 7.613/2, having lost his first match to Dirk van Duijvenbode.

There could be value in backing Van Duijvenbode to win Group E, where he is a big price at 4.03/1, despite having already beaten the world champion. Devon Petersen is the favourite at 1.674/6, which looks like an overreaction considering that he still has to face Wright, who really needs to win his next two games.

Belgian hits huge average

Nathan Aspinall 1.814/5 v Dimitri van den Bergh 2.26/5

Start time 16:45

The pick of the afternoon matches is the concluding one between Aspinall and Van den Bergh, which should decide who tops Group H.

Aspinall beat the BDO champion Wayne Warren 5-0 yesterday, while Van den Bergh scored the highest average of the first round of matches with a massive 114.85 in a 5-1 win over Ricky Evans. With Van den Bergh scoring so well, we have to expect him to average over 96.5 at 1.910/11.

Petersen will win 180 war

Devon Petersen 1.584/7 v Dirk van Duijvenbode 2.546/4

Start time, 19:15

Petersen is in great form, but Van Duijvenbode is being underestimated. These odds should be much closer, with the Dutchman having recently reached the final of the World Grand Prix.

One way to back Petersen safely is to bank on his scoring the most 180s at 1.768/11. Petersen hit six in his opening victory against Ian White.

180s total will be beaten

Michael Smith 1.845/6 v Jose De Sousa 2.0811/103

Start time, 19:15

Both Smith and De Sousa won their opening games and the winner of this match will be in a great position in Group C.

Smith only hit one 180 in his 5-1 win over Lisa Ashton, but we know that he's capable of doing much better than that. With De Sousa also a regular hitter of the maximum, back these two in-form players to score a total of over 5.5 180s at 2.3811/8.

Another big score for MVG

Michael van Gerwen 1.392/5 v Gabriel Clemens 3.39/4

Start time, 19:15

Van Gerwen has not had a great 2020, but he enjoyed a dominant 5-0 win over Adam Hunt in his first match, in which he averaged 105.85.

It was the second highest average of the day and with Clemens recording 99.91 in his 5-2 win over Joe Cullen, we should expect a strong standard again. Back Van Gerwen to average over 99.5 at 2.111/10.

Suzuki won't break down against Joyce

Ryan Joyce 1.282/7 v Mikuru Suzuki 4.3100/30

Start time, 19:15

Joyce is the overwhelming favourite here and this is another match in which the odds look too far apart.

The 35-year old was unlucky to lose 5-4 to Jonny Clayton in a match in which he both scored and finished well, but Sukuzi lost by the same scoreline to Price and had four match darts to claim a shock victory. This could be closer that the odds suggest and over 7.5 legs on the Sportsbook is 6/5.