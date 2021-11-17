Grand Slam of Darts Tips: Bully Boy to charge forward

Three-time champion Michael van Gerwen remains favourite to lift the trophy on Sunday at 12/5 with the in-form player of 2021 Jonny Clayton available at 9/2.

Fallon Sherrock again made history last night, becoming the first female to reach the knock-out stage of the Grand Slam, she's now 60/1 to win the entire event.

Could this finally be Smith's time

Having struggled with confidence, self-belief and horrendous social media abuse, Michael Smith seems to be in a good place again.

One of the most naturally gifted darts players I've ever watched, it's been great to see Bully Boy grow mentally over recent years and the way he's now dealing with setbacks is mightily impressive.

At one time, if things weren't going his way, that would be it. There'd be little fight, head and shoulders would drop and he'd struggle to regain composure. His attitude is now completely different, it still means as much to him but he realised that his previous approach was detrimental and has worked on a healthier mindset.

Already qualified for the second round before his final group game, it's pointless reflecting too much on his rather subdued display against Joe Davis.

For years people have said that it's only a matter of time before Smith wins a big TV title but now more than ever, I really do feel like it's close.

We could finally see Bully Boy win a major this weekend in Wolverhampton, he is currently 18/1 to do so.

The best we've seen of Rowby-John

Rowby-John Rodriguez was sublime in dispatching Stephen Bunting on Monday evening, the release of emotion at the end of the match an indicator of how frustrating and tough things have been for him over recent years.

The Austrian is another player whose talents we're all aware of but who hasn't quite managed to deliver consistently.

He seems to have matured and developed a lot and with that, is putting in a number of steady performances and has beaten a whole host of tour card holders this year.

Importantly for Little John, he's edging closer to the top 64 in the world and a tour card, something I'm sure most darts fans would like to see.

Up next for him in the Grand Slam is the vastly experienced James Wade and if The Machine plays like he did against Rob Cross, he is going to be incredibly difficult to beat in this tournament.

The bet that I fancy in this one is Wade to have two or more 100+ checkouts at 11/8.