Grand Slam of Darts Final Tips: De Sousa will win maiden major

Jose De Sousa 2.0811/10 v James Wade 1.9110/11

PDC Grand Slam of Darts Final

Tuesday 24 November, 18:15

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

The Special One reaches new heights

A great week of darts comes to a close, with a final between the brilliantly consistent Jose De Sousa and the tenacious James Wade.

For De Sousa, this is his first major final. The Portuguese player is an example of how darts is a sport in which it's never too late to achieve your dreams. The 46-year old only won his PDC tour card in January 2019 and has made huge strides since then, winning two ranking titles last year and the European Darts Grand Prix earlier this year.

Already up to 34 in the world rankings, De Sousa is sure to go higher after a brilliant run in this tournament. Over six games, his scoring has been at a consistently high level throughout the competition, never dropping below an average of 95 and generally nearer the 100 mark.

In the semi-final he always looked in control against Simon Whitlock and enjoyed a 16-12 win that was relatively stress free, especially in comparison to Wade's match. De Sousa always looks relaxed, which seems part of the formula that allows him to be so consistent.

If there's a weakness for Wade to exploit, it's De Sousa's questionable checkout decisions. He'll often go the wrong way and has a bad habit of miscounting.

Can Wade make his experience count?

At 37, Wade is the younger man, but with a wealth of experience. He has won a host of major titles throughout his career, but many were achieved when he was still in his twenties.

Wade's last major title was the World Series of Darts in 2018. He's twice been a losing finalist in the Grand Slam of Darts, so there's plenty of incentive for the world number eight to get back to winning ways.

It's not been a vintage 2020 by his own high standards, but he's finishing it on a real high. If he can end his wait to lift this trophy, then he can be considered a contender in one of the few other tournaments to have alluded him during his career, at the World Championships in December.

Wade needed nerves of steel to beat Dimitri van den Bergh 16-15 in the semi-final. The Belgian was the better player, had chances to win the match and was not behind until the final dart. Wade could have easily dropped his head, but he always remained in contention and eventually the pressure got to Van den Bergh.

Can Wade do something similar against the unflappable De Sousa? From what we've seen this week, Wade might need to change tack and lead from the front, if he's to win this tournament.

First major for a Portuguese player

De Sousa is the slight outsider at 2.0811/10, with Wade at 1.9110/11. The value could be with the Portuguese player at that price, as there's a real argument that he should be the favourite.

Both players have been consistent all week, but there has been a greater variance in Wade's performances. Of the two it's De Sousa who's been a little more solid and who also has the greater potential to move up a gear and blow his opponent away with even higher scoring. De Sousa is 1.834/5 to average over 97.5, which he's managed in five of his six matches.

Another advantage that De Sousa has is that he should be the fresher man. He semi-final was much less stressful than Wade's and was the earlier match.

Since the tournament went to a 31-leg format, all six games have seen at least 28 legs played. You can back over 27.5 legs at 8/11 on the Sportsbook.