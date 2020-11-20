Friday Grand Slam of Darts Tips: Van den Bergh can maintain standards

PDC Grand Slam of Darts

Friday 20 November

One of the favourites to win the Grand Slam of Darts was eliminated from the competition on Thursday night.

The world champion Peter Wright was beaten by Devon Petersen and as a result, failed to make the knockout stages. Petersen is now the fifth favourite to win the tournament at 14.013/1. Ahead of him are Dimitri van den Bergh at 13.012/1, Michael Smith at 12.011/1, the defending champion Gerwyn Price at 4.57/2 and Michael van Gerwen at 3.55/2.

Another big average for VDB

Dimitri van den Bergh 1.68/13 v Jonny Clayton 2.6213/8

Start time 19:15

Van den Bergh was brilliant in the group stages, winning all three of his matches and averaging over 100 in all of them. If the Belgian can keep up that sort of standard then he will be very hard to beat, but of course it's going to be harder for him now that he's moved from the best of nine leg group stage, to the best of 19 legs second round.

With not much value in Van den Bergh's price to beat Clayton, it seems wise to back him to score heavily again. You can get odds of 1.910/11 for Van den Bergh to average over 96.5.

White will overcome handicap

James Wade 1.715/7 v Ian White 2.3611/8

Start time 20:10

White can count himself fairly lucky to have qualified from Group E, despite only winning one of his three games. Yet he has improved with each performance, averaging 100.72 in defeat to Wright in his second game and then 108.04 in a 5-1 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode in his third match.

This match could be closer than the odds indicate. Let's leave the result alone and back White with -1 in the most 180s handicap market, at 10/11 on the Sportsbook. Wade only hit two 180s from his three group games.

Wizard will conjure up a victory

Simon Whitlock 1.42/5 v Adam Hunt 3.211/5

Start time 21:05

Hunt is another player that has made it out of the group stage, despite only winning one of his three games. He's been solid enough, even in his two defeats, but it's hard to see him overcoming Whitlock.

'The Wizard' has been in great form in recent months. Whitlock hit seven 180s in his 5-4 win over Adam Gawlas on Wednesday and you can back him to win the match and score the most 180s, at odds of 10/11.

De Sousa will win 180s war

Dave Chisnall 2.265/4 v Jose De Sousa 1.768/11

Start time 22:00

De Sousa was very impressive and scored heavily in all of his Group C matches, but Chisnall might be being underrated here. Chisnall won all three of his matches in Group D.

This looks like one that could go either way. Where we should be able to rely upon De Sousa is for him to keep hitting 180s. He notched six in his victory against Lisa Ashton on Thursday and is 1.9110/11 to score more 180s than Chisnall.