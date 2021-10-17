European Championship Tips: Iceman to prevail in Salzburg

Gerwyn Price remains favourite to triumph on Sunday night at 5/2 but 2019 champion Rob Cross is now 11/1 to lift the trophy for a second time. Home favourite Mensur Suljovic is out at 16/1.

Aspinall back to his best

Nathan Aspinall improved on his first round performance and threw a 101 average in beating Damon Heta.

He's back in a good practicing routine after letting things slip during lockdown, he's clearly enjoying his darts again and is reaping the rewards for it.

The Asp hasn't played poorly over recent months but has often been left frustrated when results don't match performances.

The Asp takes on Danny Noppert for a place in the semi-final. The Englishman leads their head-to-head 5-3 but Noppie is in the form of his life and won't be worried about what any stats suggest going into this one.

Noppert was sensational in dispatching Ryan Searle in the second round. He's regularly producing ton plus averages now and looks like he believes he can beat anyone, over any distance.

I'm expecting this one to be a close encounter and think we'll see +16.5 legs in this best of 19 match, which is 8/11.

Two favourites collide

Gerwyn Price found himself trailing early on to Adam Gawlas but from 2-0 down, Price lost just one of the next 11 legs as he breezed into yet another quarter-final in 2021.

A 119 checkout in the third leg sparked the world number one into action as he followed that up with a 12 dart leg and a second consecutive ton plus finish.

We were then treated to some superb darts from the World Champion who was throwing beautifully and looked incredibly comfortable, pinning 55% of his doubles.

Reassuring too that he didn't look to be struggling at all with the elbow injury that has reared its head over recent weeks.

Price has an incredible record in quarter-finals in 2021, this will be his 17th of the year. He's won 12 of the previous 16, losing three and withdrawing before his Nordic Darts Masters quarter-final match.

He's set up a mouthwatering clash with Michael van Gerwen who is back consistently playing some of the best darts we've seen from him in over a year.

Whilst The Green Machine has won 22 of their 28 meetings, Price has won three of their last four and I'm backing the Welshman to come through this one with a handicap of -2.5 at 7/4.