Luke Littler is now 8/1 9.00 to win the World Championship on debut

Littler has hit 20 180s in the tournament so far

Cullen could cause big problems for Cool Hand and I believe there is value in backing The Rockstar

Pre-tournament favourite Luke Humphries survived one almighty scare in the Last 32, he's yet to produce the level that has seen him win three of the last four majors and as a result of that, he's now gone out slightly to 4/15.00 to lift the Sid Waddell trophy on January 3rd, Luke Littler is now third favourite at 8/19.00.

All eyes are on Luke Littler

Having won the World Youth Championship in November, 16-year-old Luke Littler has taken everything in his stride so far and whilst his opponents at the Alexandra Palace haven't put up the sternest of challenges, The Nuke has done everything he's needed to, to beat what's been in front of him.

Against a very decent Christian Kist, he dominated and posted an average in excess of 106 but for me, his win over Andrew Gilding was far more impressive.

He backed that up with a 4-1 win over Canadian Matt Campbell. He has shown that even when things aren't coming easily, when things get tense, he does not fluster, he has maturity and composure beyond his years.

He's played darts since he was 18-months-old, he watches the game and enjoys it as a fan and next up, he gets to take on one of his idols in Raymond van Barneveld.

Bidding to become the youngest winner of this tournament by quite some distance, could this be the first time we see him awestruck? Could this be the first time we see the magnitude of the occasion get to him? Possibly, but there's no indication that that's going to happen based on what we've seen so far.

It wasn't a vintage display from Barney to set up a meeting with a player 40 years his junior, and if Jim Williams had been able to hit his doubles, we'd probably be talking about a completely different clash.

It's almost impossible not to get carried away but looking back at what's happened up to this point, there's a compelling argument for The Nuke making the quarter-finals in style.

I'm backing Luke Littler to win and throw 9+ 180s @ 5/42.25, he's hit 20 in his three matches so far.

Cool Hand must improve against Cullen

Joe Cullen hasn't been talked about a great deal in terms of his chances of advancing from the fourth quarter and that's largely because pre-tournament favourite and the man in scintillating form heading to London, Luke Humphries, is lurking there.

That's who's next up for The Rockstar but if Cool Hand doesn't raise his level significantly, I don't think he'll be let off the hook again.

Cullen came through a terrific encounter with Ryan Searle, thanks largely to his superior finishing. Searle missed 39 darts at the outer ring and over the six sets, Cullen managed to punish.

The Bradford man may not have picked up a major title in 2023 but he has made it to the semi-finals of both the Grand Prix and World Matchplay this year. Whilst consistency may have been a bit of an issue for him over recent weeks and months, his form on TV has largely been better than what he's produced on the Pro Tour.

He's got a higher running average than the Grand Slam champion and has a significantly higher checkout percentage for the tournament.

Given what we've seen from both players in this event, I think there's value in backing Cullen to come through at 9/43.25.