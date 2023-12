Rob Cross should come through first match comfortably

And the Englishman looks a bet to win his quarter

It's great to see Lukeman winning on the big stage but Heta will have his sights set on a strong run

The majority of seeded players we've seen in action so far have managed to come through round two of this year's World Darts Championship unscathed but with the opening round now complete, things are about to get even more interesting.

Rob Cross is my favourite at 5/23.50 to come through his quarter of the draw, Voltage is also 14/115.00 to get his hands on the Sid Waddell trophy for the second time in his career.

Elsewhere, Michael van Gerwen's combination finishing was superb against Keane Barry on Tuesday night, he's now the outright favourite to win world title number four, at 3/14.00.

Cross to coast through

Voltage is my favourite to come through the top quarter of the draw which has the reigning champion Michael Smith in it as well as Ross Smith and Chris Dobey.

But the 2018 World Champion is definitely on the cusp of something special, I'm certain of it!

Cross has said himself that he feels he's in the best form since his maiden year in PDC darts and it's all because he wants everything again, he wants to be in the Premier League, the World Series events and he wants his name on trophies instead of just ambling along and doing alright.

On day eight of the tournament, he takes on the man who created history on Monday night by becoming the first Frenchman to compete and then win a game in the PDC World Championship, in Thibault Tricole.

Tricole is a fantastic player, of that there is no doubt. He has created a lot of history for French darts in his career and looked impressive on the outer ring in his opening game, pinning 11 of his 24 attempts at double but I don't expect him to produce a level to rival Cross, even if Cross is some way off his best.

I'm backing Cross to win, hit the most 180s and highest checkout at 1/12.00.

Heta to turn up the heat

Damon Heta has made it to the Last 32 on his last two visits to the Alexandra Palace and this time around, he'll really fancy his chances of progressing further than ever before.

Given everything Martin Lukeman has been through recently, it was fantastic to see him claim his second victory at the World Championship. It's been an incredibly tough 12 months for Smash and that's been reflected in his performance levels and results.

The Heat has advanced to the quarter-finals of the last two big televised events and posted some sublime numbers on the floor recently. Damon has won four of their six meetings, including their two in 2023 and the Australian number one is 3/14.00 to win the match and throw 7+ 180s.

